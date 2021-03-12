Owen Forbes and Nick Graves combined on a three-hitter, and Walker used a seven-run fourth inning to spark a 16-1 over French Settlement on Thursday.
Caleb Webb had a run-scoring triple, Brock Darbonne a two-run single and Cooper Carlton a run-scoring single to highlight the big inning.
Walker led 8-0 before FSHS’ Edward Allison singled in a run in the top of the fourth.
Gabe Inman and Webb each had three RBIs to lead Walker, while Grant Edwards had three runs and two RBIs.
Evan Rohlfs, Allison and Joel LeBourgeois had hits for FSHS.
Will McMorris, Sy Berthelot and Eian Jackson pitched for the Lions.
LIVE OAK 10, HAHNVILLE 0
Seth Wiginton threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts, and Live Oak got five hits in a seven-run sixth to put the game away.
Reid Broussard, Luke Cowart, Grant Landry and Brant Smith each had two hits for Live Oak, which collected 11 in the game.
DOYLE 8, ALEXANDRIA SENIOR HIGH 0
Andrew Yuratich and Adedn Kennedy combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Tigers got the win.
Yuratich struck out 11 with one walk in six innings.
Peyton Woods was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Kennedy had two RBIs and Cade Lyons went 2-for-4 with two runs to lead Doyle, which had six hits.
DOYLE 12, BUCKEYE 2
Karson Jones and Caiden Barcia combined on a three-hitter while striking out seven, and Kennedy had a home run to lead off the second for Doyle, which had a six-run fifth inning.
Woods went 2-for-3 with a run, Cade Watts scored three runs, Lyons had five RBIs and Tyson Stewart scored two runs.
NORTHLAKE CHRISITIAN 4, ALBANY 1
Northlake got consecutive two-run doubles in the fifth to get the win after Albany picked up its lone run on Seth Galyean’s double and steal of home in the fourth.
Brody Miller gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and struck out two in six innings to get the loss.
Galyean, DJ Brumfield and Justin Coats had hits for the Hornets.
