Austin Watts hurled a complete game while giving up five hits and hit a home run to spark Albany to a 6-2 win over Sumner in District 8-3A baseball action Wednesday at Albany.
Watts had a solo home run to left field with one out in the bottom of the first inning to give Albany a 1-0 lead.
Seth Galyean walked moved to second on a passed ball, third on Noah Woods’ grounder to second and scored on an error for a 2-0 lead.
The Hornets padded the lead in the third with a run on a bases-loaded error, and Karson Domiano grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Galyean for a 4-0 lead.
Albany went up 6-0 in the fourth as Jayden Louque led off with a single. Courtesy runner Daulton Schexnayder stole second and scored when Watts reached on an error for a 5-0 lead. Galyean flied out to center to score Watts for the Hornets’ final run.
Sumner got its runs in the top of the fifth on an error, a single and a double.
Watts gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and struck out four while going 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI as the Hornets had four hits.
ZACHARY 6, DENHAM SPRINGS 3
Zachary used a five-run first inning, featuring a three-run home run by Will Romero, to spark the win.
The Broncos picked up another run on a single and an error in the fifth.
Denham got its first runs in the sixth on Ray McKneely’s solo home run with one out for a 1-0 lead.
Reese Mooney followed with a single and scored on a single by Patrick Landry and an error in the outfield, cutting the lead to 6-2.
The Yellow Jackets loaded the bases on two errors and a walk in the seventh, and Mooney grounded into a fielder’s choice with one out for the game’s final run.
Larson Fabre gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and struck out five in four innings to get the loss. Christian Callender struck out two in a clean inning of relief, and Cowan Alfonso gave up a hit and a walk in an inning.
Mooney went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Ryder Wygant was 2-for-3 to lead DSHS, which had six hits.
SPRNGFIELD 3, POPE JOHN PAUL II 1
Blake Lobell threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Bulldogs rallied from a 1-0 deficit with a three-run fifth inning.
PJP got its lone run on a walk and two singles in the second, but the Bulldogs came back as Will Taylor led off the fifth with a walk, and moved to third on Jayden Teague's sacrifice bunt and an error.
Taylor scored on an error to tie the game at 1-1, Lobell tripled and Sladen Lyles walked and stole second. Lobell scored on a fielder's choice for a 2-1 lead. Jayden Morris reached on an error, and Lyles was thrown out at third, but Will Sanders stole second and later scored on a error for a 3-1 lead.
Lobell was 3-for-3 with a run as the Bulldogs had five hits.
HOLDEN 17, MOUNT HERMON 1
Cayden Hull went 3-for-4 with six RBIs while Josh Strother and Colson Lambert combined to give up four hits while striking out eight in the District 7-B win.
The Rockets snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the second, highlighted by a three-run double from Hull with two out.
Holden followed with a six-run third which featured four singles, a walk, an error and a hit batter for an 11-1 lead.
Hull had a two-run triple to highlight a six-run fourth to put the game away.
Hull went 3-for-4 with six RBIs and a run, Strother was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Colton Lewis was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Caden Rivett scored four runs and Aidan Hutchinson three.
Strother gave up three hits a run, three walks and struck out five in three innings, while Lambert gave up a hit and struck out three in two innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.