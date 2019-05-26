DENHAM SPRINGS – The magic on Walker High’s run to the final of Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament may have run out against Catholic High in Sunday’s championship game, but it hardly spoiled the team’s journey.
Over a three-day span Walker’s ‘Gold’ team defeated Denham Springs, Lafayette High and Barbe, this year’s Class 5A state champion, before running into Catholic’s ‘Black’ squad, which won the tournament with an 8-0 victory at North Park.
“Our goal coming into this year was to play to win,” Walker High coach Clint Carver. “There’s a difference between preparing to be a good baseball player and a preparing a team to win a championship. To come in and beat three of the Top 12 teams in the state, including the No. 1 team, took a lot of our energy and focus and Catholic’s just as good as all of them.
“We ran out of the pitching, but I’m super proud of the kids,” Carver said. “Barring the last game, we pitched well, we played perfect defense and had timely hitting. We also ran the bases well.”
Walker rode the sterling pitching performances of Cody King and Paul Howard to the championship game.
King allowed one hit over six innings, walking three and striking out three in a 5-1 win over Lafayette. Howard followed by yielding three hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five with no walks in a 3-0 shutout against Barbe.
“We can rely on them because we know what we’re going to get,” Walker third baseman Camden Carver said of his team’s pitchers. “Everyone’s stepping up and being more consistent, throwing the curveball better. I feel like our defense stepped up with way less errors and more confidence.”
Catholic stopped Walker’s momentum, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, taking advantage of a throwing error for its first run. The Bears picked up a second run when Walker second baseman Gabe Inman wasn’t quite able to glove a soft liner over his shoulder into shallow center field.
The Wildcats were able to get the first two outs in the second when the Bears followed with a single and an RBI-double from Addison Ainsworth to make it 3-0, signaling the end of starting pitcher Casey Bryant’s outing after 1.2 innings.
Kevin Veguilla helped slow down Catholic’s offense, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
The Bears were able to put the game out of reach with a four-run sixth inning, taking advantage of a bases-loaded walk and run-scoring groundout followed by run-scoring hits from Zach Ordeneaux and Mason Zambo.
“We don’t have that one guy like a Lane Thomas,” Coach Carver said of the former Walker standout. “We have three or four starters and five or six relievers. I’ve told the guys that it’s your game until it’s not. I’m not going to wait around until you walk three or four. If they struggle, I’m going to get another guy in there.”
Camden Carver, whose diving stab of a liner ended the third inning with two runners in scoring position, provided two scoring opportunities for Walker in the second and fourth innings.
Carver (3-for-3) tripled to left field to lead off the second but was left stranded. He began the fourth with a single up the middle, moved to second on Veguilla’s sacrifice bunt and Inman’s groundout, but King flied out to center.
Winning pitcher Thomas Parker of Catholic allowed four hits over five innings, didn’t walk a batter and struck out two.
“I told the kids that it couldn’t have gone any better, we didn’t limp into the finals or were we given anything,” Coach Carver said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen next week but the momentum that we have right now is where we want to be.”
