At this point, Live Oak’s baseball season has officially come down to the wire.
No. 4 Sam Houston used a four-run fifth inning and C Flanagan hurled a three-hitter to spark a 5-1 win over No. 5 Live Oak in the opening game of a Division I non-select quarterfinal series Thursday at Sam Houston.
The second game is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Sam Houston, with a third game at noon Saturday, if necessary.
“Tip your cap to them, but I also don’t think we fought hard enough,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “We’ve got to wake up and go through the routine again (Friday).”
With the score tied 1-1, Sam Houston’s big inning started with a one-out double to left by Sam Ardoin, followed by a single by Griffin Hebert, putting the Broncos ahead 2-1.
After Live Oak reliever Trevor Hodges got a strikeout, Carson Deviller singled, and Ashton Bultron followed with a three-run home run to left field, for the final margin.
“They had some timely hits,” Cassard said. “The kid that hit the home run, it was two outs, first and third. He just got a hold of one. We didn’t pitch badly at all.”
The Eagles had one base runner the rest of the way as Lane Lusk reached on a one-out error in the top of the sixth. Hodges retired Sam Houston in order in the bottom of the sixth, and Live Oak went down in order in the top of the seventh.
Ardoin drew leadoff walk in the bottom of the first and scored Dylan Thompson’s double to center field, putting Sam Houston ahead 1-0.
Live Oak tied the game at 1-1 on Kenneth Berard’s solo home run to right field with one out in the top of the second.
“I kind of felt like, ‘All right, man. This is a good little boost,’” Cassard said of the home run. “Let’s get something going,’ and then nothing. Our lefties had all the hits. None of our right-handers made the adjustment on that kid (Sam Houston’s Cole Flanagan), and he kept throwing it. He kept throwing the change-up and the breaking ball to left-handers. We kind of knew what was coming and still didn’t do anything with it. We’ve got to put it behind us.”
Braxton Demopulos gave up four hits, three runs and three walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
“He started out kind of rough,” Cassard said of Demopulos. “The first two innings, he walked the leadoff … but then once he started landing his breaking ball for strikes, his fastball got on them pretty good, so I thought he did really well.”
Hodges gave up two hits, two runs, no walks and struck out three in 1.2 innings of relief.
Brock Davis, Cooper Smith and Berard had hits for the Eagles.
Flanagan threw a complete game, giving up a run, a walk and striking out three.
“He was a left-hander with a really good change-up,” Cassard said. “He threw a lot of breaking balls to our left-handers, so you’ve got to tip your cap. You don’t want to not give him credit, but at the end of the day, I still don’t think we adjusted quick enough, and we never really got anything going. I think it will be different (Friday). We’ve got no choice.”
Cassard said Hunter Owens will get the start for the Eagles in Friday’s game, while Cassard expects Thompson, an LSU signee, to start for Sam Houston.
“Hunter’s going to throw (Friday), and he’s going to give us a shot,” Cassard said. “That’s the biggest thing. I think the pitcher that they’re going to throw is a better matchup for us. He’s a harder-throwing right-hander, so we’ll see what we can do. If we can push to Saturday, I feel good about it. We’ve just got to get there.”
