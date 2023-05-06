Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard lamented some baseball basics as No. 4 Sam Houston capitalized on eight walks by Live Oak pitching to put together a pair of big innings and rally for an 11-6 win over the No. 5 Eagles on the road Friday to sweep the Division I non-select quarterfinal series.
“That’s the story of it,” Cassard said after the Eagles walked 11 batters in the series. “In the playoffs, you can’t walk and hit guys. You can’t give free passes. That’s the story of the series.”
The Eagles, playing as the home team in the second game of the series, grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Lane Lusk reached on an error to lead off, Brock Davis singled and the runners moved up on Logan Coley’s sacrifice bunt.
Cooper Smith followed with a single to drive in the game’s first run, and courtesy runner Jace Griffin scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead before Kenneth Berard singled in another run with two out.
Sam Houston rallied in the top of the second as Ashton Bultron and Jaxon Landreneau walked and Garrett Courvelle reached on an error to load the bases.
After the Broncos picked up a run, Sam Ardoin had a two-run single with two out to tie the score at 3-3, and walks to Griffin Hebert and Dylan Thompson loaded the bases, setting up Carson Devillier’s two-run double, giving Sam Houston a 5-3 lead.
“We get a little momentum, and then we gave it right back,” Cassard said. “It’s just how it went down. It is what it is. Our guys fought. The bottom line, we didn’t get it done.”
Both teams went down in order until the top of the fifth, when Sam Houston padded its lead with a six-run inning, highlighted by Connor Walker’s three-run double with two out after three walks loaded the bases, putting the Broncos up 8-3.
Dylan Bell doubled in a run before Ardoin’s two-run home run to left field pushed the lead to 11-3.
“They had some timely hits,” Cassard said. “The bases-clearing double was probably two inches from Hayden Everett’s glove, full layout. Our guys fought really, really hard, and they played all out.”
Live Oak rallied in the bottom of the sixth as Davis led off with a single, Smith was hit by a pitch and Mike Stephens walked with one out. Berard singled in a run, and Hayden Everett lined out to right field to drive in another before Stephens scored on a wild pitch for the final margin.
After Live Oak reliever Jude Weller retired the Broncos in order in the top of the seventh, Davis and Coley had consecutive two-out singles in the bottom of the seventh, and Live Oak had runners on second and third before the Broncos got a fly out to third base to end the game.
“We fought to the very end, still hitting balls hard and having good at-bats,” Cassard said. “It shows that we didn’t give in, and we were still fighting.”
Davis went 3-for-4 with two runs, while Berard was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Eagles, who had seven hits.
Hunter Owens gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and struck out one in 1.2 innings as the Live Oak starter, while Sawyer Pruitt gave up three hits, six runs and three walks with six strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Jacob Galloway walked one in a third of an inning of relief, while Weller struck out one in two clean innings of relief.
“Jude was the highlight of (Friday’s game),” Cassard said¬. “I thought Jude pounded it and did a great job against them.”
Sam Houston starter Dylan Thompson, an LSU signee, gave up four hits, six runs, one walk and struck out five in 5.1 innings.
“In the first inning, he wasn’t as sharp,” Cassard said of Thompson. “He left some balls up, and we put them in play and did a good job. Once he got a lead, it’s like he turned into somebody different. He turned into an animal, and he started throwing it a lot harder. He was cutting it. He was two-seaming it. He really took control of the game for about three innings. He was as good as advertised. We knew that he was going to be good, but he got better after he got the lead, I can tell you that. He’s a real competitor.”
Ty Latour gave up a hit in two-thirds of an inning of relief, while Nik Toups gave up two hits and struck out one in an inning of relief for Sam Houston.
Cassard reflected on the season while looking to the future.
“We had a good year,” he said. “We did what it takes to get there, but it’s a big difference. You look at the top four seeds, they’re in the tournament. It’s hard to go on the road and take two out of three in the quarters. We knew the challenge that was ahead of us, and we also knew if we got to (Saturday), we would have a better setup with pitching on our side, so we were doing whatever it takes to take a game, and it just didn’t work out.”
“All in all, in the two games in the quarterfinals, we played 14 underclassmen,” Cassard said. “Through the playoffs, a lot of guys got in … that are coming back, so it’s like you’re upset. You know that it was an even matchup, but it didn’t come out even. We wanted to push to a game three, and it didn’t happen, but we also know that a lot of our key players are coming back for two more years.”
