Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard lamented some baseball basics as No. 4 Sam Houston capitalized on eight walks by Live Oak pitching to put together a pair of big innings and rally for an 11-6 win over the No. 5 Eagles on the road Friday to sweep the Division I non-select quarterfinal series.

“That’s the story of it,” Cassard said after the Eagles walked 11 batters in the series. “In the playoffs, you can’t walk and hit guys. You can’t give free passes. That’s the story of the series.”

