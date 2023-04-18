For seven parish baseball teams, the playoffs have arrived.
A pair of teams got byes in the first round when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released brackets Tuesday – No. 3 Doyle in Division III non-select and No. 5 Live Oak in Division I non-select.
Also in Division III non-select, No. 17 Springfield travels to face No. 16 St. James with a new wrinkle in the format as the playoffs will feature a best two-out-of-three series in Divisions I through III until the semifinals.
Divisions IV and V will follow the single-game format for each round.
Springfield coach Chris Blanchard lamented a 10-5 loss to Salmen in Monday’s regular-season finale.
“I was hoping to be maybe a spot or two ahead, and I was hoping to host, but we traveled to Albany and lost (last week) and played our last home game last night and lost to Salmen,” Blanchard said. “We kind of just made our own bed, so now we’ve just got to deal with the adversity of the travels. It is what it is.”
The series begins with a single game Friday at 6 p.m. and a second game at noon Saturday, with a third game to follow, if necessary.
In Division II non-select, No. 18 Albany travels to face No. 15 Kaplan.
In Division V non-select, No. 21 Holden travels to face No. 12 Calvin, likely Friday.
“That’s about where I thought we’d finish,” Holden coach Chase Hymel said after Loranger swept the Rockets in a doubleheader 8-0 and 12-2 Monday to close out the regular season. “We did the math, kind of figured out what would happen looking at some other teams’ schedules to see what help we should be getting. Finishing between 20-22 is about where we had picked us.”
Meanwhile, No. 22 Maurepas travels to face No. 11 Fairview in another Division V non-select game at 5 p.m. Friday with the Wolves coming off a doubleheader split with Albany on Monday, winning the first game 8-7 before the Hornets picked up a 17-3 win in the second game.
“Last night’s games were crucial against Albany,” Maurepas coach Anthony Gregoire said. “We beat them the first game. I think if we could have beaten them in the second game, we could have moved all the way to about No. 15. Albany’s got a good squad. He’s (Hornets coach Antonio Ragusa) doing a good job over there.”
SPRINGFIELD AT ST. JAMES
Blanchard said the challenge for the Bulldogs entering the playoffs is pitching depth.
“I think we’ve got some good, solid pitching for Division III,” Blanchard said. “The top of the line Division III people – the South Beauregards, Kinders, Doyles – they’ve got good pitching up and down. I think we have a good beginning. Right now, we’re just young and lacking depth on the mound. Our pitching gives us a chance. As long as we play some defense behind it, we’ll be fine.”
Blanchard said he’ll have to do more scouting on St. James before the start of the series.
“I talked to their coach earlier … and he said it’s the first time they’re hosting in 20 years, so that means they’re playing better than they have in the past,” Blanchard said. “I’m sure they’re feeding off of it. I’m sure their community is excited for them like ours was for us the last few years. I’ve got some feelers out there scouting … I’m assuming we’re pretty evenly matched because it’s a 16 (vs.) 17 matchup. There’s really no huge advantage here or there.”
HOLDEN AT CALVIN
Hymel said the Rockets will have to take care of some basics to have success in the playoffs.
“We’ve got to throw strikes and catch the baseball,” Hymel said.
Hymel said he doesn’t know much about Calvin.
“We’re going to show up, and like I always tell them, we’re going to play Holden baseball,” Hymel said. “We’re going to play our baseball and we’ll make adjustments based on things that we see and see what we can do.”
MAUREPAS AT FAIRVIEW
Like Hymel, Gregoire said the Wolves’ recipe for postseason success isn’t complicated.
“Just about everything with us every year is we’ve got to throw strikes and we’ve got to play good defense behind our pitchers,” Gregoire said. “It goes hand-in-hand. If I’m going to demand my pitchers throw strikes, that means they’re (offense) going to swing the bats, and we’ve got to back them up defensively.”
“We’ve always had kids that throw the ball over the plate, and pretty much, we stress defense a lot,” Gregoire continued. “We practice defense more than we practice hitting, and sometimes that’s a little bit of a nemesis to us because we don’t swing the bats sometimes as well as I think we’re able to.”
Gregoire said there’s some familiarity with Fairview as he noted the Wolves lost in the semifinals to the Panthers and won in the quarterfinals another season.
“They’re just a traditional school,” Gregoire said. “They’re a C school, so their numbers are pretty much the same as ours. They’re pretty much like us. The kids that they’ve got, that’s who they’ve got to go with, and they do a good job of making them play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.