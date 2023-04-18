HHS vs MHS Baseball Prestin Vicknair, Brody Miller

Maurepas' Prestin Vicknair slides safely into second base as Holden's Brody Miller (23) leaps for the ball.

 Renee Glascock | The News

For seven parish baseball teams, the playoffs have arrived.

A pair of teams got byes in the first round when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released brackets Tuesday – No. 3 Doyle in Division III non-select and No. 5 Live Oak in Division I non-select.

