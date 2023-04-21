Kaplan held Albany to four hits and used a seven-run fourth inning to key a 10-5 win over the Hornets in the first game of a best-of-three series to open the Division II non-select baseball playoffs on the road Thursday.
The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, with a third game, if necessary, set for noon Saturday.
Kaplan snapped a 1-1 tie with its big fourth inning, getting five hits to go with two walks and an error.
The Pirates got a single to knock in the go-ahead run, and the error led to two runs for a 4-1 lead. Two singles and a double drove in a run each before Kaplan got a grounder to drive in the final run of the inning for an 8-1 lead.
Kaplan tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth to go up 10-1 before Albany scored four in the top of the seventh.
Connor Barrilleaux and Noah Woods drew consecutive one-out walks, Jayden Randazzo had a two-out single, and Brayden Knight and Layton Ballard reached on two straight walks, cutting the lead to 10-3 before Karson Domiano reached on an error, which scored two runs.
Two singles, a walk and a hit batter helped the Pirates go ahead 1-0 in the second inning, and Seth Hoffman-Olmo drove in a run for the Hornets in the third on a fielder’s choice after a one-out single by Trey Perry and walks to Barrilleaux and Woods.
Ballard was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Albany as three Kaplan pitchers combined to strike out 10, with Hayes Mire giving up three hits, a run and five walks with nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings to get the win.
Domiano, Hayden Wagner and Lawson Pierre combined to give up nine hits, 10 runs and nine walks while striking out three in six innings.
