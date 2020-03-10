Doyle used a seven-run fourth inning to spark a 12-2 win over Fontainebleau in five innings at home on Monday.
The Tigers led 3-1 after three innings and broke the game open with a fourth inning that featured five hits, three errors and a hit batter.
Tyson Stewart had an RBI single in a two-run fifth inning to end the game early.
Cade Watts went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Stewart was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Dru Beatty went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs and Adams had four RBIs.
Andrew Yuratich gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and struck out five in four innings to get the win. Kody Mitchell gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.