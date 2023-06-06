LBCA Logo
Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association on Facebook

A number of players from Livingston Parish were selected to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams.

Live Oak’s Lane Lusk made the Class 5A team after helping the Eagles reach the Division I non-select quarterfinals. Lusk hit .472 with two home runs, nine doubles, six triples, 27 RBIs, 50 runs and five stolen bases.

