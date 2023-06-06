A number of players from Livingston Parish were selected to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams.
Live Oak’s Lane Lusk made the Class 5A team after helping the Eagles reach the Division I non-select quarterfinals. Lusk hit .472 with two home runs, nine doubles, six triples, 27 RBIs, 50 runs and five stolen bases.
In Class 3A, Doyle is represented by Caiden Barcia, Peyton Woods and Dathan Cummings after the Tigers finished at the Division III non-select runner-up.
Barcia, a junior, made the team as a pitcher after hitting .368 with 35 RBIs. He also went 5-1 with a save, 95 strikeouts and a 2.456 ERA.
A senior, Woods made the team as a utility player after hitting .480 with four home runs, nine doubles, four triples and 40 RBIs. He also went 11-0 with a 1.197 ERA while striking out 106 with 15 walks.
Cummings, a junior, made the team as an infielder after hitting .375 with seven doubles, five triples, 42 runs and 30 RBIs.
Holden’s Josh Strother made the team as an infielder in Class B after helping the Rockets advance to the regional round of the playoffs. He hit .482 with a home run, seven doubles, a triple, 30 runs, 25 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.