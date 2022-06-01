Coaches Chris Soileau and Burke Broussard will be hosting session two of the Skills & Drills Baseball Club.
There are a few spots available after a few players moved into high school, and the group is limited to 24 students.
Sessions will be held from August 27-Oct. 1 with sessions on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings.
The club is open to players in grades 6-8, and players must have a 3.0 grade point average to apply. If interested, text Soileau at (225) 603-2899.
