The Skills and Drills Baseball Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Holiday Offensive Baseball Camp on Nov. 22-23.
The emphasis will be on hitting and swing mechanics, various bunts, base running and other skills.
Sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m.-noon each day.
The cost for Skills and Drills Club members is $90 and $120 for non members.
Enrollment is limited to 30 campers.
To register, contact Chris Soileau by textingat (225) 603-2899.
