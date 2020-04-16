Albany will be hosting a ‘reverse parade’ for its senior softball and baseball players Thursday.
The senior softball and baseball players will park in the student parking lot, and anyone interested in participating will be allowed to drive around the parked cars. The event will take place from 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. The lights on the softball and baseball fields will be turned on during the event.
“I think it’s a small, little slice of trying to make up for what they’ve lost,” Albany girls basketball coach and athletic director Stacy Darouse said. “Nothing can make up for it, but anything that we can do to let them know that we’re thinking about them and that they’re important to us and we understand, or try to understand, and sympathize with what they’re going through. Anything that we can do to honor them is always a positive thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.