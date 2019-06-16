The Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State baseball and softball teams have a little bit of Denham Springs High flavor this year.
The baseball team features DSHS’ Cade Doughty, an LSU signee, who helped the Yellow Jackets to the regional round of the playoffs and was also selected the All-Parish Most Valuable Player for a second straight season after batting .505 with six home runs, 40 runs scored, 11 doubles and 15 stolen bases.
He was also the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.
On softball team, Denham Springs senior Rayne Minor, who batted .623 in helping the Lady Jackets advance to the quarterfinals, made the first team as a utility player. Minor was the Offensive MVP on the All-Parish team.
“She’s been great for a number of years, but this year, she was exceptional,” DSHS coach Leslie Efferson-Yellott said, while pointing out Minor walked just once and struck out four times all season as the team’s leadoff hitter. “She’s a hard worker. She’s a very humble kid. She’s not one of those kids that walks around with their chest pumped out and think she’s great. She doesn’t have an ego.”
Efferson-Yellot said Minor’s impact went beyond the field for the Lady Jackets.
“She stepped up as a leader on our team this year and just really took all the younger players under her wing,” she said. “She impressed me more this year than she ever has, and I think a lot of times it goes the opposite direction with seniors sometimes … She never did that. She actually worked harder this year and was just an amazing role model and leader for our players.”
Denham’s Natalie Parker, who was a first-team All-Parish pitcher, was an honorable mention selection after going 21-6 with 242 strikeouts.
“I’m happy for her that she was recognized,” Efferson-Yellott said of Parker. “She was definitely up there in the top few pitchers in the state this year.”
“Without those two having the years that they did, our team wouldn’t have gotten as far as we did, for sure. Natalie pitched every inning of every game, and we managed to keep her healthy all year, and that was a huge plus, obviously, for us.”
With Parker in the circle, Efferson-Yellott said the formula for getting victories wasn’t complicated.
“She recorded, on average, 10-to-11 outs per game for us,” Efferson-Yellot said. “As long as we could get 10 outs, 11 outs, we were good. Our defense, we just needed to make half the outs in the game.”
Pitcher Cameron Meeks of Sam Houston, a McNeese signee, went 10-0 with a 0.69 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched for the Class 5A runner-up Broncos to earn Outstanding Player honors on the baseball team. He also hit .405 with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 51 runs batted in.
Barbe’s Glenn Cecchini, whose team won 27 of its last 28 games, including a title-game win over Lake Charles area rival Sam Houston, was selected the baseball Coach of the Year.
Outfielder Sierra Sacco of John Curtis, who led the Patriots to a Division I runner-up finish with a a .670 batting average, 67 stolen bases in 68 attempts and 56 runs scored, was selected the Outstanding Player.
St. Amant High’s Amy Pitre, who led the Lady Gators to their first state title since 2006, was the softball Coach of the Year. The Gators finished 26-2 with a lineup that included seven first-year starters.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL TEAMS
BASEBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Jack Walker Barbe So. 9-1
P Cameron Meeks Sam Houston Sr. 10-0
P Landon Foster Ruston Sr. 11-0
P Dax Ford John Curtis Sr. 1.75
C Hayden Travinski Airline Sr. .434
IF Carson Jones West Monroe Sr. .326
IF Blake Shapen Evangel Jr. .420
IF Cade Doughty Denham Springs Sr. .495
IF Cole Romero Acadiana Sr. .512
OF Braden Duhon Sam Houston Sr. .485
OF Nick Vitale St. Paul’s Sr. .416
OF Keilon Brown Zachary Jr. .395
UT Brennan Stuprich Brother Martin Jr. .438
UT Addison Ainsworth Catholic So. .371
UT Eric Brown Parkway Sr. .523
UT Alex Milazzo Zachary Sr. .432
UT Brody Drost Barbe Jr. 8-0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CAMERON MEEKS, SAM HOUSTON
COACH OF THE YEAR: GLEN CECCHINI, BARBE
Honorable mention
Parker Madden, Ruston; Jontavious Gray, Ruston; Tom Biggs, West Monroe; DaDa Jones, Ouachita; Brennen Berggren, Jesuit; Brady Faust, Brother Martin; Ron Franklin, Rummel; Collin Guggenheim, John Curtis; Mike Mims, St. Augustine; Chandler Welch, Holy Cross; Jeremy Martin, Northshore; Carson Lore, Northshore; Peyton Stovall, Haughton; Jayden Williams, Zachary, Cole Lovell, Terrebonne; Braxston Lovell, Terrebonne; Peyton LeBouef, H.L. Bourgeois; Randon Cahanin, Lafayette; Chris Battaglia, Lafayette; TJ Thomas, Destrehan; Lane Little, West Monroe; Tyler Pope Alexandria; Cy Fontenot, Alexandria; Jackson Dennies, Rummel; Hayden Knotts, Parkway; Christion Rayner, Parkway; Will Tynes, Airline; Tanner Hall, Zachary; Silas Ardoin, Sam Houston; Matt Barber, Alexandria; Caleb Reese, Parkway; Kyle Debarge, Barbe; Kasten Furr, Ruston; Mason Zambo, Catholic; Brayden Caskey, Dutchtown; Derrald Moore, Alexandria; William Duncan, St. Paul’s; Charlie Barham, Byrd; Amani Larry, Parkway; Zach Ordeneaux, Catholic; Davis Meche, Barbe; Tre’ Morgan, Brother Martin; Brayden Jobert, Northshore; Jacob Scherer, St. Paul’s; Will Hellmers, Jesuit; Maverick McClure, Zachary; Sam Kenerson, Central; Beau Kirsch, Acadiana; Garrett Felix, Acadiana.
SOFTBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Raelin Chaffin Airline Fr. 11-3
P Montana Young Northshore Jr. 18-4
P Tyler Oubre Destrehan So. 1.58
P Alyssa Romano St. Amant Jr. 26-2
C Abby Allen Ouachita Parish Jr. .557
IF Maddie Hayden West Monroe So. .488
IF Cameron Hall Alexandria Jr. .433
IF Jil Poullard Sam Houston Sr. .522
IF Julia Kramer St. Amant So. .522
OF Kiley DeHart Barbe So. .514
OF Sierra Sacco John Curtis So. .670
OF Cam Goodman John Curtis Sr. .506
UT Jordyn Manning Ouachita Sr. .452
UT Halie Pappion Barbe Fr. 21-6
UT Elise Simon Domincan So. 14-1
UT Rayne Minor Denham Springs Sr. .623
UT Bayleigh Baudoin Hahnville Sr. .465
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: SIERRA SACCO, JOHN CURTIS
COACH OF THE YEAR: AMY PITRE, ST. AMANT
Honorable mention
Harlie Robinson, Ruston; Jaislyn Meredino, Alexandria; Megan McCartney, Dominican; Dee Dee West, Northshore; Gia Zeringue, Destrehan; Savannah Hetler, Mandeville; Kiera Evans, H.L. Bourgeois; McKenzie Champagne, Central Lafourche; Paige Allemand, Thibodaux; Abbi Massey, Sulphur; Lauris Broussard, Comeaux; Aleksis Duplechain, Acadiana; Alexis Garoutte, Pineville; Cendall Barton, Alexandria; Grace O’Berry, Mandeville; Natalie Parker, Denham Springs; Kamryn Eaton, West Monroe; Adelle Chapman, Pineville; Kimber Hamilton, Sam Houston; Madelyn Fletcher, Ouachita Parish; Tailor Lenard, Ouachita Parish; Kacee Mertens, Pineville; Sarah Wallace, Pineville; Jordan Lafosse, Sam Houston; Ashley Ortiz, Mt. Carmel; Ashley Pearson, West Monroe; Georia Manzer, Alexandria; Kathryn Wallace, Hahnville; Sophia Nuzzolillo, Ponchatoula; Ka’le Guillory, Barbe; Jenny Griggers, Sam Houston.
