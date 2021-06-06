Both the Doyle baseball and softball teams advanced to Class 2A championship games, and both squads have something to show for it on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s all-state teams.
The Tigers, who lost to Rosepine 1-0 in the title game, placed four players on the team -- pitcher Andrew Yuratich, outfielder Cade Lyons, first baseman Tyson Stewart and second baseman Braden Keen. Stewart and Keen were honorable mention selections.
“If you want to be on some lists, then you’ve got to have a good year, and I felt like those four guys that are on that list had a very good year,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “They’re the backbone of our team, and they carried us.”
Three Lady Tigers made the team – pitcher Marley Olivier and infielder Elise Jones, while outfielder/catcher Madison Diaville was an honorable mention selection.
“It’s awesome to have our players thought of and be put on the all-state team,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said. “That’s huge for them and for our program.”
Yuratich went 10-4 with a .610 ERA as opponents hit .134 against him. He had 121 strikeouts while giving up seven earned runs on the season while also collecting three saves.
“He just goes out there and does his job game in and game out, and it shows,” Beatty said of Yuratich. “He wants to win. He loves to win. He had a great year for us. If you start looking at that strikeout to walk ratio, that’s pretty darn good, and his ERA, it had to be tops in the state in all classes. I don’t where everybody else was.”
“Every year, he got better, and it paid off for him,” Beatty said.
Lyons, who made the team as a utility player, had a team-leading five home runs and 40 RBIs while hitting .350 with nine doubles and two triples.
“He had some big hits for us,” Beatty said. “He was solid in the outfield. He has a really good arm, a plus arm. He’s got that arm the colleges look for, and even scouts look for. He has the body, and he’s a good-looking kid. He works hard. He dedicated himself to the weight room when he got hurt as a sophomore. He really got in the weight room and got after it, and it really paid big dividends for him.”
Stewart hit .330 with nine doubles and two home runs and 29 RBIs.
“He had a really good year, no doubt about it, hitting in the middle of our lineup,” Beatty said. “He wished he had done better, but he’s going to be a big-time player at the next level for them. We love Tyson.”
Keen had a team-leading .390 batting average with 13 doubles, a home run and 27 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. He struck out four times in 131 plate appearances.
“He’s just a competitor,” Beatty said. “You love him to death when he’s on your team. You hear other coaches, their kids don’t like playing against Keen because he’s a guy that gets after it. He’s going to let you know when he tags you at second, you’ve been tagged.
“He plays the game the right way,” Beatty said. “He plays it hard. He looks for that extra base.”
Rosepine coach Jeff Smith was selected Coach of the Year after winning the first LHSAA title in his 23-year career at his alma mater as Eagles finished 29-5.
Rosepine’s Ethan Frey, who got the win over Doyle in the Class 2A championship game, was the Most Outstanding Player. The LSU commitment hit .446 with nine home runs, 45 RBIs and 32 runs scored.
On the softball team, Olivier went 17-3 in the circle while hitting .480 with 34 RBIs and two home runs, while Jones hit .418 with eight home runs, 37 RBIs and a .948 fielding percentage at third base.
“Those two in particular have been huge for us,” Decell said. “Elise has been huge since seventh grade. I feel like she’s been there forever. Without those two girls, our team is going to look very different. Marley’s been there since eighth grade, so for five to six years, they’ve been a huge part of our program. Both girls truly deserve that honor. They’ve worked so hard, and they’ve done so much for us. Their stats are great, but they’re just really good kids. They work hard every year, and I’m just so happy for them. They deserve it.”
Diaville hit .433 with five home runs, 38 RBIs and a .974 fielding percentage.
Olivier (Baton Rouge Community College), Jones (Southeastern Louisiana) and Diaville (LSU Eunice) will all continue their playing careers at the next level.
“All three of them are just workers,” Decell said. “They all put in the work to get where they are right now. All-state, playing college ball, everything. That is what they’ve worked for since seventh, eighth grade. They are definitely huge losses for us, but we do have a good, young group coming in, and I think in two or three years, they will be just as important to us, and they will be just as big of players for us.”
Notre Dame junior catcher Maci Bergeron earned Outstanding Player honors after leading the Lady Pioneers to their third straight Division III title, hitting 30 of the team’s record-setting 95 home runs. The LSU commitment hit .571 with 78 RBIs.
Many coach Keaton Booker was selected the Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Tigers to the Class 2A championship with a 33-5 record.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAMS
SOFTBALL
Pos Player Cl stats
P Tia Holmes Many Jr. 19-4
P Chloe Bennett Rosepine Sr. 26-2
P Marley Olivier Doyle Sr. 17-3
P Taylor Periloux St. Charles Sr. 13-9
C Maci Bergeron Notre Dame Jr. .571
IF Abigail Savoy Notre Dame Jr. .574
IF Calyn Brister Rosepine Sr. .656
IF Elise Jones Doyle Sr. .418
IF Madi Hebert St. Charles .494
OF Corine Poncho Notre Dame Jr. .590
OF Xariel Washington Houma Christian Sr. 425
OF Camryn Ford Many Jr. .443
UT Avery Parrott D’Arbonne Woods Sr. .400
UT Karlee Lyles Menard Sr. 492
UT Chloe Hamilton Kinder Sr. .510
UT Destiny Pierce Houma Christian Fr. .524
UT Kate Landry Loreauville Sr. .565
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MACI BERGERON, NOTRE DAME
COACH OF THE YEAR: KEATON BOOKER, MANY
Honorable mention: Caitlynn Byrd, North Caddo, Sr.; Madison Cook, North Caddo, Jr.; Ella Nielsen, Lakeside, Jr.; Sydney Robinson, Lakeside, Jr.; Sara Kate Booker, Minden, Fr.; Brook Jenkins, Many, Jr.; Noelle Corley, Menard; Karley Sweat, Menard; Megan Fuselier, Kinder; Sydney Seemion, Kinder; Miya Breaux, Lake Arthur; Annslee Bourgeois, Episcopal; Reagan Legros, Lake Arthur; Callie Matrie, Notre Dame; Morgan Alleman, Notre Dame; Caylyn Henry, Notre Dame; Sarah Diaz, Lafayette Christian; Stevie Credeur, Lafayette Christian; Emma Crow, Port Barre; Alyssa Soileau, Loreauville; Laurie Badeaux, Catholic-NI; Caroline McPherson, D’Arbonne Woods, Klayr Hayes, D’Arbonne Woods; Magen Fregeau, Houma Christian School; Hailey Henry, Houma Christian; Madison Diaville, Doyle; Alexis Phelps, D’Arbonne Woods; Adriana Ortiz, Menard; Emily DeSelle, Menard; Makynli Miller, Many; Shiley Cartinez, Many; Chloe Hamilton, Kinder; Bailiegh Kellogg, DeQuincy; Ryloe Kuiper, Northlake Christian; Laney Taylor Lakeside; Frances Robinson, Lakeside; Elizabeth Hughes, Red River; Laynie Jones, D’Arbonne Woods; Hadley Lemons, Kinder; Brianna Langley, Kinder; Ashton Veade, Menard.
BASEBALL
Pos Player Cl stats
P William Vice Notre Dame Sr. 11-1
P Kade Lively Mangham Sr. 7-1
P Andrew Yuratich Doyle Sr. 10-4
P Hunter Lail Lafayette Christian 9-1
C Ethan Frey Rosepine Jr. .446
IF Jake Smith Rosepine So. .421
IF Cade Pregeant St. Charles Sr. .437
IF Dom Thibodeaux Notre Dame Sr. .416
IF Jaden Collura St. Thomas Aquinas Sr. .447
OF Grant Ducote Rosepine So. .443
OF Brylan Green Lafayette Christian Jr. .432
OF Blaise Blancher Ascension Episcopal So. .330
UT Gage Hutson Mangham So. .467
UT Hadley Cooley DeQuincy Sr. .306
UT Miles Juston Lafayette Christin Sr. 1.63 ERA
UT Ethan Menard Notre Dame Sr. .368
UT Cade Lyons Doyle Jr. .350
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ETHAN FREY, ROSEPINE
COACH OF THE YEAR: JEFF SMITH, ROSEPINE
Honorable mention: Jake Armand, Lake Arthur; Josh Tamplain, St. Charles; Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame; Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal; Preston Ocmand, Ascension Episcopal; Riley Marcotte, Loreauville; Luke LeBoeuf, Kinder; Landon Richard, Kinder; Landon Schmitz, Kinder, Lane Henson, Delhi Charter; Peyton Forte, Vidalia; Thomas Amador, Houma Christian; Sam Zurik, Newman; Braden Trull, Rosepine; Jack Deville, Many; Trey Usey, Fisher; A.J. Manasco, Many; Casey Artigues, St. Thomas Aquinas; Rayden Rosalis, DeQuincy; Hayden Dolese, Newman; Gunner Gearen DeQuincy; Anthony Fernandez, St. Charles; Preston Ocmand, Ascension Episcopal; Luke Hill, Episcopal; Pierce Kellogg, Red River; Tyler Hughes, Red River; Tyson Stewart, Doyle; Braden Keen, Doyle.
