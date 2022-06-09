The Doyle and Springfield baseball teams and the Doyle softball team made deep runs in the postseason.
That and the solid seasons put together by some players on each of those teams were reflected on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State teams.
Springfield’s Blake Lobell and Will Taylor made the baseball team along with Doyle’s Peyton Woods.
“Those two guys were two of our top players, two of the catalysts, two of the guys that got us to Sulphur, so I’m really happy for them, and it’s well-deserved,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said.
Doyle’s Addison Contorno and Kay Kay Savant made the softball team, while Kylee Savant was an honorable mention selection after the Lady Tigers advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.
“It’s definitely a big benefit of making it far in the playoffs is people start to learn your players names,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said. “More people see them. It’s not just local. More people are seeing them at the state tournament. That’s a big advantage. We’re very thankful to have three people on the list. We have a lot of talent on our team, and a lot of young talent, so I expect them to do big things in the future, too.”
Lobell, who made the team as a pitcher, went 9-3 with a 1.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. He also hit .425 with six doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 32 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, helping the Bulldogs to their first trip to the semifinals, where they lost to Doyle.
“He had a great season pitching and hitting-wise, and defensively,” Blanchard said of Lobell. “People overlook his defense until you play him because he has an unbelievable glove over there at third base. Everything just came to fruition for him with all the hard work and everything that he’s put into and invested, and I was happy for him.”
Taylor was a utility selection after batting .426 with 15 doubles, six triples, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 47 runs and 37 stolen bases.
“He’s another kid that people have no idea how hard these guys worked,” Blanchard said of Taylor. “Nine o’clock batting practices at night. They always wanted to be the first ones in and last ones out. It actually became a team that we would go have a nine o’clock batting practice every night, and those are the guys that started it.
“They’re just some really special players,” Blanchard continued. “They are some really good kids. They’re tremendous human beings. We can’t say enough good things about the guys.”
Woods was also a utility selection after going 9-1 with a 1.93 ERA, including 3-0 in the playoffs as the Tigers finished as the Class 2A runner-up. He also batted .376 with eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 30 RBIs.
“Peyton, he’s a special player, but any time you have a great year like we had and make a deep run, you’re going to have guys get some awards and trophies,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “Peyton is well-deserving. A bulldog on the mound, and at the plate, he was in the middle of our lineup and hit everyday for us. It’s well-deserved for him. He works harder than anyone I know.”
Rosepine catcher Ethan Frey, an LSU signee who threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Doyle in the 2A championship game, was selected the Outstanding Player.
Frey was 5-0 with a 0.77 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 27 innings while picking up two saves and hit .487 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples and 28 runs in helping Rosepine (35-2) to a second straight state title as the Eagles won their final 31 games.
St. Charles Catholic’s Wayne Stein was the Coach of the Year after guiding the Comets to the Division II state title with a 2-0 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.
On the softball team, Kay Kay Savant, a senior, made the team as a utility player after batting .429 for Doyle.
“She definitely is a leader by example,” Decell said of Savant. “I’ve said it 100 times, but she gives 110 percent every, single day. She’s just really deserving of being on the all-state team, not just for her stats. Her stats were very good, but just for the type of player she is. That’s the kind of player you want to see on that all-state team.”
Contorno, a junior, made the team as an outfielder, batting .407. She moved from the leadoff spot to the No. 3 hole early in the season.
“Addison can hit anywhere,” Decell said. “We love having her at leadoff, but we really needed somebody to hit the runs in, and Shelby (Taylor) and Bailey (McLin) were both doing such a good job getting on base that we really didn’t need Addison to be in that spot. We needed her to get them in. It’s just something that we needed to do for the team, but of course Addison will do anything we ask her to do, and she does it 100 percent, She did a good job there. She was a good three-hole (hitter).”
Kylee Savant, a catcher, was an honorable mention selection as a freshman.
“That’s huge, and she’s very deserving,” Decell said of Savant. “She does a lot for our pitchers behind the plate. She’s a great leader. She does not play like a freshman. She plays like an upper-classman, and she really leads her infield. She does a great job. No matter what the score is, no matter what the situation, she’s positive. We have an eighth-grade pitcher (Bella Collins) on the mound, and she keeps her up the whole game. She tries to keep her up and motivated, and I trust her to do that every game we play.”
Corine Poncho of Notre Dame was tabbed the Outstanding Player after hitting .480 with 32 home runs and 71 RBIs, helping her team to the Division III softball title.
Jacques Soileau of Port Barre was named the Coach of the Year after guiding his team to a 26-5 record and berth in the Class 2A state title game.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL TEAMS
BASEBALL
Pos Player School Class stats
P Braden Trull Rosepine Sr. 12-0
P Landon Schmitz Kinder Jr. 8-3
P Blake Lobell Springfield Sr. 9-2
P Brady St. Pierre St. Charles So. 8-1
C Ethan Frey Rosepine Sr. .487
IF Jake Smith Rosepine Jr. .461
IF Grant Ducote Rosepine Jr. .495
IF Luke Hill Episcopal Sr. .475
IF Ian Arnett St. Charles Jr. .387
OF Griffin Cooley Kinder Jr. .422
OF Logan Calcote Rosepine Sr. .466
OF Tyler Fitch Dunham Sr. .336
UT Ethan Riche’ Bunkie Sr. .488
UT Peyton Woods Doyle Jr. 9-1
UT Will Taylor Springfield Sr. .433
UT Luke Curtis Mangham Sr. .436
UT Alex Stevens Notre Dame Sr. .433
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ETHAN FREY, ROSEPINE
COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE STEIN, ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC
Honorable mention
Cale Navarre, Welsh; Grant Daigle, Welsh; Gavin Gary, DeQuincy; Hayden Sauseda, Bunkie; Hayden Blanchard, Houma Christian; Jack Deville, Many; John Michael Eves, Bunkie; Tyler Corzine, Notre Dame; AJ Manasco, Many; Andrew Lee, Ascension Episcopal; Brooks Byerley, North Caddo; Jon Jon Dick, Lakeside; Jayvion Smart, Many; Sammy Maddox, DeQuincy; Josh Lim, Dunham; Jackson Monica, St. Charles; Tripp Mixon, Notre Dame; Barrett Hebert, Ascension Episcopal; Cole Sattler, Many; Blaise Blancher, Ascension Episcopal; Stewart Bonnecaze, Episcopal; Reese Ashworth, DeQuincy; Hayden Evans, Many; Mason Bordelon, Avoyelles Charter; CJ Watts, Lakeside; IV Guillot, Newman; Lane Almond, Many.
SOFTBALL
Pos Player School Class stats
P Brianna Fontenot Kinder Fr. 19-2
P Tia Holmes Many Sr. 16-5
P Kamryn Cancienne St. Charles 8th 20-3
P Alyssa Cadwell Houma Christian Sr. 15-3
C Maci Bergeron Notre Dame Sr. .459
IF Abigail Savoy Notre Dame Sr. .566
IF Corine Poncho Notre Dame Sr. .480
IF Madison Hebert St. Charles Sr. .530
IF Jaydn Yesso Houma Christian So. .598
OF Camryn Ford Many Sr. .473
OF Addison Contorno Doyle Jr. .407
OF Sara Kate Booker Many So. .592
UT Destiny Pierce Houma Christian So. .525
UT Kay Kay Savant Doyle Sr. .492
UT Jenna Marler Rosepine Jr. .513
UT Lindsey LaPrairie Bunkie Sr. .523
UT Alyssa Davis, Port Barre Jr. .453
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CORINE PONCHO, NOTRE DAME
COACH OF THE YEAR: JACQUES SOILEAU, PORT BARRE
Honorable mention
Cicily Hill, Kinder; Hadley Lemons, Kinder; Barbra Ann White, Rosepine; Aaliyah Marrero, Rosepine; Shelby Deason, Rosepine; Alli Manuel, Welsh; Gabby Lafferty, DeQuincy; Baileigh Kellogg, DeQuincy; Adah Doucet, DeQuincy; Hillari Shuff, Kinder; Maddie Murrell, Notre Dame; Brook Jenkins, Many; Jada Carhee, Many; Karly Sweat, Menard; Hailey Henry, Houma Christian; Rylie Kuyper, Northlake Christian; Samantha Daniels, Port Barre; Kayla Benedic, Pope John Paul II; Noelle Corley, Menard; Callie Maitre, Notre Dame; Malani Francis, Port Barre; Kylee Savant, Doyle; Destiny Davis, Red River; Asia Richard, Kinder.
