The way Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty and softball coach Amanda Decell see it, any number of their players are deserving of recognition and both squads had plenty of representation on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State baseball and softball teams.
The Doyle baseball team, which finished as the Class 2A runner-up, placed two players, senior infielder Mason Davis and sophomore Andrew Yuratich, on the first team, while sophomores Tyson Stewart and Braden Keen were honorable mention choices.
"I was really excited for all of our guys," Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. "It just shows you how well of a season that we did have. We counted on those four guys to have that type of season."
Davis hit .400 as the Tigers' leadoff hitter.
"He's kind of a little guy, but it just shows that it doesn't matter size-wise," Beatty said. "It's heart. You put in the work, it's going to pay off at the end. I was really really excited for Mason to get first-team All-State, because he really did put in the work over the course of his high school career, and it really paid dividends for him."
Yuratich, who made the team as a utility player, went 10-2 on the mound and picked up the victory in the Tigers’ 5-2 win over Welsh in the semifinals. He also played third base.
"Of course, it was him on the mound that won a bunch of big ballgames for us," Beatty said of Yuratich, who was the only sophomore selected to the first team. "That was great for him. It's hard to argue with Andrew's stats. As a pitcher, when you see 10-2, wow!. That's pretty good. Pretty impressive."
Additionally, Keen and Stewart - both sophomores - were honorable mention selections. Keen hit just over .400 on the season, while Stewart hit .385 with a team-leading eight home runs to go with 59 RBIs.
"Keen and Stewart, I think that's a great accomplishment for those two guys as well," Beatty said. "I think next year, you might see them on that first (team), along with hopefully Andrew again. It's just a great accomplishment for those guys, and it just stamps the good season that we had. They pitched around both of them a lot in the playoffs ... made it tough. Both those guys, they don't want to walk. They want to hit."
The plus for the Tigers is three of their selections are sophomores.
"For those guys just being sophomores being recognized, it's something real special for those guys," Beatty said "Hopefully it's going to have a domino effect for our season next year."
Calvary Baptist swept the individual honors, with Cade Hart selected as the Outstanding Player and Shannon Cunningham taking Coach of the Year.
Doyle senior Sydney Taylor was selected to the first team as a utility player after hitting .371 and helping the Lady Tigers reach the quarterfinals.
“We have a lot of girls that are deserving of it, but she stands out to me,” Decell said of Taylor’s selection to the All-State team. “I’m sure she stands out to other people too just because of her leadership for us. She’s a good all-around player. She helps us offensively and defensively, but she’s just a good leader by example. She always shows up every day. She always gives 100 percent, and I said it at the athletic banquet, she leaves everything out on the field every game. We’re going to miss her leadership next year.”
Additionally, the Lady Tigers’ battery of pitcher Marley Olivier and catcher Madison Diaville were honorable mention selections.
“They’ll be back for two more years, so that’s really nice to have,” Decell said with a laugh. “They were sophomores, but they’ve been out there since eighth grade. They’re playing like upperclassmen. They’re just used to being out there. They played in a state championship game. They know how to play in big games, so it will be nice to have them for two more years, for sure.”
Notre Dame swept the individual honors with Sydnei Simon taking Outstanding Player honors and Dale Serie taking Coach of the Year.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL TEAMS
BASEBALL
Pos. Player School Class Stats
P Justin Lawson Winnfield Sr. 8-2
P Cade Hart Calvary Baptist Jr. 12-1
P Sean Michael Brady Ascension Episcopal Sr. 9-2
P Garrett Miller Notre Dame Sr. 7-1
C Jacob Lashley Winnfield Jr. .419
IF Fox Locke Calvary Baptist Jr. .408
IF Michael Fontenot Kinder Jr. .500
IF Mason Davis Doyle Sr. .400
IF Michael Latulas Loreauville Jr. .526
OF Austin Richard Dunham Sr. .426
OF Blaine Blanchard Ascension Episcopal Sr. .423
OF Carson Barnette Calvary Baptist Sr. .387
UT Shajuan Nora Loreauville Sr. .408
UT Beau Ross Many Sr. .429
UT Andrew Yuratich Doyle So. 10-2
UT Caden Monnin Mangham Jr. 7-2
UT John Blanchard St. Thomas Aquinas Jr. 8-1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CADE HART, CALVARY BAPTIST
COACH OF THE YEAR: SHANNON CUNNINGHAM, CALVARY BAPTIST
Honorable mention
Patrick Boudreaux, Riverside; Brayden Spigner, Beekman Charter; Brandon Saulsberry, North Caddo; Colin Edwards, Calvary; Tanner Stewart, Lakeside; Peyton Sybrant, Episcopal; Kaleb Zimmerman, Menard, Ethan Frey, Rosepine; Sam Smith, St. Thomas Aquinas; Luke Sweeney, St. Thomas Aquinas; Luke Miller DeQuincy; Cullen Pharris, DeQuincy; Mitchell Hukins, Bunkie; Nick Slaydon, Many; Stephen Still, Dunham; Jacob Poe, Catholic-NI; Luke Rousseau, Avoyelles Charter; Austin Thiels, Menard; Carson Curtis, Many; Eli Lasyone, Winnfield; Jackson Ragusa, Avoyelles Charter; Cade Moreau, Menard; Elijah Lavan, Kinder; Collin Klein, Kinder; Braden Keen, Doyle; Tyson Stewart, Doyle; Josh Tinnerello, Winnfield; Cole Copeland, North Caddo; Jackson Boone, Dunham; Matt Abshire, Notre Dame; Josh Carroll, Many; Hunter Longino, Oakdale; C.J. Watts, Lakeside; Parker Stewart, St. Thomas Aquinas; Drake Lee, Ascension Episcopal; Parker Primeaux, Welsh; Dylan LeBlanc, Catholic-NI; Reed Godbery, Dunham; Ramsey Walker, Calvary Baptist; Jamie Fielder, Calvary Baptist; Riley Walker, Calvary Baptist.
SOFTBALL
Pos. Player Shool Class Stats
P Laura Gartman Kinder Sr. 13-3
P Chloe Bennett Rosepine Sr. 19-6
P Olivia Johnson Menard Jr. 18-6
P Sydnei Simon Notre Dame Sr. 24-0
C Maci Bergeron Notre Dame Fr. .560
IF Kelsi Dubois Many Sr. .543
IF Karlee Lyles Menard So. .554
IF Lexi Johnson Riverside Jr. .707
IF Gracie Underwood Mangham Sr. .495
OF Chloe Hamilton Kinder So. .495
OF MacKenzie Cox Menard Jr. .515
OF Makenzie Abshire Notre Dame Sr. .535
UT Brooklyn Fontenot Kinder Jr. .627
UT Jensen Gremillion Bunkie 19-11
UT Tia Holmes Many Fr. 15-0
UT Camm Neatherly Mangham Jr. 455
UT Sydney Taylor Doyle Sr. .371
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: SYDNEI SIMON, NOTRE DAME
COACH OF THE YEAR: DALE SERIE, NOTRE DAME
Honorable mention
Mallory Smith, Avoyelles Charter; Gabrielle Priester, Avoyelles Charter; Morgan Cruise, Mangham; Raci Dallas, Mangham; Maddi Thomas, Mangham; Elise Juneau, Ascension Episcopal; Payton Smith, Catholic-New Iberia; Laurie Badeaux, Catholic-New Iberia; Jordyn Mire, Catholic-New Iberia; Elise Brown, Catholic-New Iberia; Kate Landry, Loreauville; Camryn Angelle, Loreauville; Mia Romero, Loreauville; Madison Daiville, Doyle; Shaela Lawrence, Pickering; Anna Myers, Mangham; Marley Olivier, Doyle; Aundria Eirls, Rapides; Ryen Lawrence, Pickering; Calyn Brister, Rosepine; Spring Atkins, Pickering; Jada Carhee, Many; Makynli Miller, Many; Sydney Seemion, Kinder; Kara Wilcher, Mangham; Tiffani Harrell, D’Arbonne Woods; Alexis Phelps, D’Arbonne Woods, So.; Abigail Savoy, Notre Dame, Fr.; Abbie Baker, Many; Kelsey Wyatt, Mangham; Kelsi Louviere, Loreauville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.