Livingston Parish is well-represented on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state softball and baseball teams released Sunday.

Three members of French Settlement’s softball team – Malloy Miles, Brooke Dupuy and Brook Karpinski – made the squad after the Lady Lions won the Division IV non-select state championship.

AHS VS FSHS SOFTBALL Malloy Miles

French Settlement pitcher Malloy Miles winds up early in their game against Albany.
Many vs. French Settlement softball semifinal

French Settlement left fielder Brooke Dupuy (5) throws into the infield during Class 2A semifinal game on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Many vs. French Settlement softball semifinal

French Settlement right fielder Brooke Karpinski (18) follows through on a swing during Class 2A semifinal game on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Springfield-Avoyelles Charter Will Taylor, Will Sanders

Springfield's Will Taylor and Will Sanders score against Avoyelles Charter.

