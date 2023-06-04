Livingston Parish is well-represented on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state softball and baseball teams released Sunday.
Three members of French Settlement’s softball team – Malloy Miles, Brooke Dupuy and Brook Karpinski – made the squad after the Lady Lions won the Division IV non-select state championship.
“I’m extremely proud of the work they put in,” French Settlement coach Blake West said. “They’re very deserving of the honor and the recognition. It’s great to see their hard work paying off.”
Meanwhile, Springfield’s Will Sanders made the baseball team as an outfielder.
“Last year as a freshman, he stepped up huge for us,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said of Sanders. “He was a big part of our semifinal run, but as a sophomore, he took kind of a leading role after we lost a few seniors from that semifinal team. He kind of makes us go. He’s a leadoff hitter, center fielder, shortstop – wherever we need him. He’s a catalyst for us.”
“He’s very deserving of every award he gets because one, he’s a great person, and two, he’s very humble and he works very, very hard to improve his craft,” Blanchard continued.
Miles, an eighth-grader, made the team as a pitcher after going 15-9 with a 1.188 ERA and 199 strikeouts.
“In the beginning of the year, I set a couple of goals, and this is way beyond my goals, for sure,” Miles said of making the all-state team. “It’s definitely exciting. I guess hard work does pay off.”
Said West: “She took the circle for us all year, pitched extremely well in some very big games for us, including the state championship game and our run throughout the playoffs. She just did an exceptional job any time we put the ball in her hands this year.”
Miles said that comes from practice and having a good mindset.
“I work all the time on location and just consistency of my pitches and spins,” she said. “Hopefully next year I can just do the same but better and improve on everything and just continue to keep getting recognized.”
The plus for West is Miles is coming back for the next few years.
“We’re expecting great things out of Malloy in the future,” he said. “I know with as hard as she works, the work ethic she has, she’s going to be working hard to get even better and have even more success in the future for us.”
Dupuy, who made the team as an outfielder, hit .421 with 37 RBIs with a .975 fielding percentage.
“It can’t get much better than that,” Dupuy said of winning a state championship and being selected to the all-state team as a senior. “It was a great year, a great way to finish the year. You can’t ask for a better senior season, really – a better way to go out.”
West said the main key to Dupuy’s game is consistency.
“She’s very balanced as a player in all facets of the game,” West said. “You know you’re going to get production. You’re going to get consistency out of her, and it’s translated well throughout her career.”
Dupuy said there’s a reason for that consistency.
“It just came from working hard,” she said. “My consistency didn’t only come for myself, but I needed to be consistent for my teammates as well. It’s a team sport. I knew I needed to be there for everybody. Personally, if I was struggling with something, I always worked hard because I knew that my spot was never guaranteed.”
Karpinski made the team as an honorable mention selection after filling multiple roles for the Lady Lions this past season.
“It feels really good,” Karpinski said of making the team after hitting .385 with one home run, 31 RBIs and a .933 fielding percentage. “I worked hard all season. To get something like that, there’s always more (room) to grow, but I think that’s still a good accomplishment.”
There’s one aspect of Karpinski’s game that stands out for West.
“You talk about a clutch player who comes up big in key moments in key games and key spots all the time for us,” West said. “She always seems to be in the right place at the right time, and I think that’s a tribute to how hard she works. She doesn’t shy away from big moments. She understands the game, and she just always comes through for us in times when the team seems like it needs it most.”
Karpinski credited Rusty Hutchinson, her coach with the 007’s travel team, with helping establish a positive mindset in those situations.
“(Hutchinson) always told me ‘do it when it matters the most,’” Karpinski said. “You could have the worst day of your career, but as long as you’re doing it when it matters the most and stepping up when you’re needed, that’s what really counts.”
Calvary Baptist infielder D.J. Lynch earned Outstanding Player honors after hitting .528 with 19 homers, 45 RBIs and 61 runs scored while being walked 15 times to help lead the Cavaliers to their second straight crown.
Garrett Coppels of Vinton was the Coach of the Year after guiding the school to its first three playoff victories and first semifinal appearance in any sport since the 1950s. French Settlement defeated Vinton in the semifinals.
The Lions had been 0-7 all-time in the softball playoffs until this season, including an upset of top-seeded LaSalle in the quarterfinals.
Vinton finished with a 21-11 record after not reaching 10 wins the previous five seasons.
On the baseball side, Sanders hit .492 with one home run, 23 runs, 15 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.
“I’m just really shocked, honestly,” Sanders said of making the all-state team. “I kind of though maybe, and people had talked to me about possibly making it this year, but I’m, I guess in shock. It’s a real big honor, and I can’t even believe it.”
In the grand scheme of things, Sanders said he isn’t worried about the statistics he puts up.
“It’s really not that important to me as much as the team and winning,” he said.
This past season, Sanders played a few games later in the season with a broken hamate bone in his hand.
“He’s a tough kid,” Blanchard said. “He’s part of the toughness we try to establish at Springfield. He’s a great leader for us in that aspect. He shows kids that there’s a difference between being hurt and being injured. Even with a broken hamate bone, he’s still playing.”
Sanders said he doesn’t mid being a leader for the Bulldogs.
“I try to help anybody I can on the team,” he said. “I try to be that guy that people can look up to. I learned from a lot of good ball players ahead of me my freshman year how to be that guy, how to be that leader. I try every day to be the role model to the guys coming up to look up to and try to do the right thing every day.”
Sanders and Blanchard are both expecting bigger things in the future.
“I plan to continue to work and put in work to hopefully be in this situation this year and the following year,” Sanders said.
Said Blanchard: “He’s going to be the guy that we lean on tremendously as a junior. I thought he had a chance to be an all-state kid as a freshman, but we had a couple other guys who made it. He made it this year as sophomore. I expect him to keep elevating in those roles. I expect him to be an all-parish guy, an all-district guy, an all-region guy, an all-state guy with those personal accolades, but he’s such a hard worker and such a humble kid. He doesn’t let any of that get to him. I know it’s cliché, but he’s always the first one in and the last one out – cages, field, field work – anything. He puts all of his time into making himself better. He’s just a tremendous young man, a heart of gold, great kid, everything you could ask for in an athlete and a player and a student and a person.”
DeQuincy pitcher Reese Ashworth earned Outstanding Player honors after going 10-2 with a 0.964 ERA, 134 strikeouts and 26 walks in 87 innings with a no-hitter in the regionals and one-hitter in the semifinals. He also had a .435 average with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs and 39 runs scored, including five hits and three RBIs in the Division IV non-select championship game.
Wayne Stein of St. Charles Catholic earned Coach of the Year honors in his final season leading the program after stepping down to focus on his duties as athletic director and football coach. He led the Comets to their second straight Division III select state championship — and third title since 2019.
LSWA 2023 CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAMS
BASEBALL
P Andrew Prejean Menard Sr. 11-2
P Reese Ashworth DeQuincy Sr. 10-2
P Brandon Kragle St. Charles Jr. 8-1
P Brady St. Pierre St. Charles Jr. 9-0
C Grant Cohn Dunham Sr. .427
IF Ayden Authement St. Charles Sr. .378
IF Brodie Stuart Oak Grove So. .443
IF Jake Smith Rosepine Sr. .406
IF Grant Ducote Rosepine Sr. .436
OF Will Sanders Springfield Sr. .492
OF Aden Cline Rosepine Sr. .424
OF Parker LeBlanc Delcambre Sr. 427
UTL Michael Hotard St. Charles
UTL Jackson Legg Calvary Sr. 10-2
UTL Cooper Scott Menard Jr. 7-1
UTL Sam Bernard Notre Dame Sr. 8-2
UTL Aidan Mouton Notre Dame Sr. .417
OUTSTANDING PLAYER; REESE ASHWORTH, DEQUINCY
COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE STEIN, ST. CHARLES
Honorable mention
Tyler Hughes, Red River; E.J. Abshire, Ascension Episcopal; Gage Hutson, Mangham; Garrett Walker, Grand Lake; Logan Sorrel, Dunham; Cade Bedgood, Calvary; Jon Jon Dick, Lakeside; JC Hendrickson, Many; Ben Wade, Menard; Andrew Abshire, Notre Dame; Hollan Stripling, D’Arbonne Woods; Tanner Duff, Oak Grove; Drake Aldredge, Menard; Drew Bourgeois, Dunham; Jackson Monica, St. Charles; Lane Almond, Mangham; Hunter Gillespie, Glenmora; Cameron Parks, Glenmora; Chase Cresson, Episcopal; Peyton Woodring, Ascension Episcopal; Seth Ray, Oak Grove; Blake Rodriguez, Pope John Paul II; Hadley Warner, Vinton; Sammy Maddox, DeQuincy, Jorge Pertuit, Houma Christian.
SOFTBALL
P Kynzee Anderson Calvary Fr. 22-9
P Bailee Royer Notre Dame Sr. 22-4
P Jaycie O’Connor Vinton Jr. 21-11
P Malloy Miles French Settlement 8th 15-9
C Hailey Henry Houma Christian Jr. .424
IF Jadyn Yesso Houma Christian Jr. .529
IF DJ Lynch Calvary Jr. .528
IF Emily DeSelle Menard Jr. .487
IF Ramsey Walker Calvary Jr. .500
OF Sara Kate Booker Many Jr. .531
OF Keleigh Spell Notre Dame Jr. .557
OF Shelby Deason Rosepine Sr. .490
UTL Lexie Melin Loreauville So. .548
UTL Brooke Dupuy French Settlement Sr. .421
UTL Tavia Leadon Calvary Sr. .516
UTL Ashley Johnson Oak Grove Jr. .417
UTL Mia Ganote St. Charles Jr. .446
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DJ LYNCH, CALVARY
COACH OF THE YEAR: GARRETT COPPELS, VINTON
Honorable mention
Kaylee Methvin, Menard; Sam Daniels, Port Barre; Briley Lovell, Houma Christian; Gabby Lafferty, DeQuincy; Jenna Marler, Rosepine; Adah Doucet. DeQuincy; Ashley Johnson, Oak Grove; Jolie Gray, Vinton; Madison Nelson Winnfield; Callie Maitre. Notre Dame; Adrienn Arnett, St. Charles; Kayla Bendic, Pope John Paul II; Baileigh Kellogg, DeQuincy; Macey Freed, Notre Dame; Sawyer Shelton, Menard; Karlie Glascock, Oak Grove; Aubrey Thomas, Houma Christian; Kamryn Leone, Many; Gabby Boudreaux, Notre Dame; Brooke Karpinski, French Settlement; Claire McIlwain, Dunham; Barbra Ann White, Rosepine; Laynie Jones, D’Arbonne Woods; Joley Bennett, D’Arbonne Woods; Destiny Pierce, Houma Christian; Olivia Roan, D’Arbonne Woods.
