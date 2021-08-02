HOLDEN -- Sometimes schools look to find veteran coaches to fill vacancies, but that’s not the case with Holden’s hires for its new baseball and softball coaches.
Raven Tauzin, who’s taking over the Holden softball program, and Chase Hymel, who will coach the Holden baseball program, are both first-year head coaches at the high school level.
Holden assistant principal Rusty Hutchinson said there’s a reason the school went that direction with the hires.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re looking for energetic, blue collar, hard-working people. Age is not a factor. That’s what we want. That’s the blueprint we want. I think that’s the blueprint of our community, and I think we found that in Coach Tauzin and Coach Hymel.”
Tauzin, 25, is originally from Lafayette and attended Carencro High. She joined the National Guard during her first year of teaching.
“As a teacher, I felt like I was missing some of that confidence and good leadership qualities, and I think joining the National Guard really helped me out, which is I think what got me to being able to get a position like this,” she said.
Hutchinson said that aspect worked in Tauzin’s favor during the hiring process.
“First off, we want to look for confidence,” Hutchinson said. “We want to look for energy. We want to look for somebody who has a passion for teaching the game. I think she fit all those bills. She’s got some experience, obviously, teaching already. She has some experience as an assistant coach at the high school level, plus she has some experience in the National Guard, which shows us the leadership skills we’re looking for.”
Added Holden principal Kris Rountree: “Holden School is very excited to add Chase and Raven to our faculty and coaching staff. Both exhibit what we like about our students, staff, and community - not afraid of hard work, positive attitudes, and competitiveness. We are excited to introduce them to the Holden Rocket Community and have them join in our Purple Pride. Can’t wait to watch them grow as coaches and lead our student athletes.”
Tauzin, who was an assistant coach at Comeaux High while she was a student at Louisiana-Lafayette, met with the team Monday, and she said it’s still sinking in that she’s a head coach on the high school level. She was also a head coach for volleyball, basketball and coed soccer on the junior high level.
“Being a head coach has always been a dream of mine, especially for softball, so when I saw the position was available, it was something that I definitely knew that I wanted to apply for, and then I did a little research and saw that the school is four time state champs, and so I knew that if I got this job, I was going to have some big shoes to fill,” she said. “I’ve already kind of started to do some research and gather some things.
“I’ve just always had a passion for the game, and this is just something that I’ve always dreamed of, and it’s crazy to say that I’m actually here now,” she continued. “I definitely feel some pressure, but it’s more pressure that makes me more excited to be able to continue the legacy of the team’s winning. Basically, there’s not a whole lot to fix from what I can see from my research, so (it’s) basically assess where we’re at now and just continue to build and win as a team.”
After meeting with the team, Tauzin came away with a positive impression.
“The girls are very energetic,” Tauzin said. “They kind of match my energy, and they seem like great, hard-working girls, so that makes me even more excited. It takes a little bit of pressure off because they’re willing to do the work, and you can definitely tell, so that’s exciting.”
Tauzin said she’d also like put her own stamp on the Lady Rockets’ team on the field.
“Speed is definitely something that I’m hoping that we can pull out this season and bring to the table, as well as the power hitting and power pitching,” she said.
Meanwhile, Hymel, 28, recalled working as an ice cream salesman and noticing the Holden baseball field when he sold at the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard across from the school.
“I’ve always looked at the field and, honestly, it drew me to look up the school,” Hymel said. “This was a year ago when I was still working in ice cream. I looked up the school, and I read about how the girls athletics is where they were at. Livingston Parish breeds athletes. They’re tough, hard-working kids. I think it’s the community that they’re in. You see what the girls athletes can do. Why (can’t the boys) do it as well? When it (Holden job) opened up, I was like, ‘There it is.’
“As soon as I saw it, it kind of hit me, and I was like, ‘I think that’s where I’m supposed to be.’ It was like a year in the making.”
Hymel, who is from the New Orleans area, played at Grace King and was an All-America pitcher at Delgado Community College before playing two seasons at Northwestern State. He was an assistant coach at Mandeville High the past five seasons and has coached in the Louisiana Knights organization for the past two seasons.
“I’m constantly around some of the best players in the state, in the area, in the South …,” Hymel said. “I had kids on my team this summer from Mississippi and Alabama, so I get to see that and just all the coaches that I’m around. They’re great. A lot of them have played at high, high levels of baseball. They’re all real good. They’re awesome people. Any questions I have with anything at all, I can lean on them. I love everything about the Knights.”
Hutchinson said Hymel checked the same boxes as Tauzin during his hiring process.
“When we did our homework on Coach Hymel, he came highly recommended from some folks in our baseball circles in the Northshore area …,” Hutchinson said. “Really a lot of good things to say about Coach Hymel from his days as a junior college pitcher (and) even at Northwestern. Again (it was) that blue collar work ethic (and) type mentality that we need here.”
Hymel said his planned style of play for the Rockets won’t be complicated.
“So much can go wrong in every aspect of the game, so we’re just going to put pressure,” Hymel said. “We’re going to put as much pressure on people as we can, and we’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep going until they fold, and if not, we’re going to go for seven innings just putting pressure on you, and eventually it’s going to fall apart and we’ll have our way. That’s the plan.”
“I’m excited,” Hymel continued. “I’m ready.”
Hutchinson said there will be some shuffling to the school’s coaching staffs this season, with Hymel serving as Landon DuBois’ assistant coach for boys basketball. DuBois and Aaron Carlton, who has been an assistant with the softball program, will be Hymel’s assistant coaches.
“With Coach Hymel’s pitching experience, we are excited to see him take the pitchers we currently have and surround them with young, competitive athletes who want to be winners,” Rountree said.
Meanwhile, Holden powerlifting coach David White will be Tauzin’s assistant coach, while Hutchinson will serve as a mentor.
“We are confident that this combination will fill the gap left by Linzey Bowers and continue to produce a championship team,” Rountree said.
