At this point, Holden’s Taylor Douglas has gotten accustomed to being in this spot.
For the third year in a row, Douglas was selected the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B all-state softball team released Thursday.
“I’m just kind of taking it as it comes,” Douglas said with a laugh. “It definitely is a great thing to be able to say (I’m a three-time Most Outstanding Player). It’s what I’ve worked for for myself and this team. I’m proud to be able to say that I’ve gotten this accomplishment.”
Douglas was joined by teammates Gracie Duffy and Emma Wilson. Wilson was an honorable mention selection.
Holden’s Brody Miller made the baseball all-state team.
Holden softball coach Raven Andrews said it was more than a plus being able to coach Douglas the past two seasons.
“I definitely was a little spoiled with Taylor,” Andrews said. “She’s a very consistent player (in the circle) and at the plate. It’s just nice to know that you can rely on that.”
As a pitcher, Douglas, a Nicholls State signee, finished 20-11 with a 3.596 ERA while striking out 164 batters after battling an arm injury early in the season.
“It wasn’t fun, but I eventually got through it,” Douglas said of dealing with the injury, which she said were knots imbedded on top of her muscle that went from her shoulder to her elbow. “I just really tried to push through it for my team because this year was a big year for us. We wanted it to be.”
Douglas said she started to get better midway through the season.
“I was definitely throwing harder, and I had more control over my pitches,” she said.
Those numbers also came against a schedule which featured 24 games against teams in a higher classification, which Andrews said will help Douglas in her transition to playing college ball.
“I really think that it’s important for her, especially moving on to the next level at Nicholls that it’s good to be able to know that you can work through batters hitting off you and pushing through that because it’s going to happen in college,” Andrews said. “I definitely think that it was beneficial for her, and it was nice to see that she is capable of working through it.”
Offensively, Douglas hit .597 with 23 home runs and 51 RBIs, which she said comes from one thing.
“Hitting almost every day,” she said. “Even after practices, me, Gracie, Kacey (Breithaupt) – all of us -- we would just go to the cages and hit for hours. Just being consistent with my work ethic and things like that really helped me at the plate.”
Andrews said there’s a reason some teams continued to pitch to Douglas during the season.
“If you can get Taylor out at the plate, that’s a big out, so I think it’s a challenge and some coaches have said that it’s important for their girls to learn how to pitch to batters like this,” Andrews said.
Douglas said she’s looking forward to continuing her career at Nicholls, where she’ll be able to hit and pitch.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I knew from a really young age I wanted to play college ball – maybe not pitching college softball, but I knew I wanted to play.”
Meanwhile, Duffy made the team after hitting .404 with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs and 36 runs.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Duffy said of making the team. “I’m very blessed. I worked really hard for it. I don’t expect myself to get anything less, and I’m proud of myself.”
Duffy said this season was a bit tougher for her in some ways.
“I felt like since I was a senior, I had a bigger role to fill,” she said. “I had all my girls with me, so it really wasn’t anything different, but it definitely was my last year, so I felt like I had to pour everything into the table.”
“It definitely wasn’t my best year,” Duffy continued. “At the same time, I put my work in that I needed to put in. Softball’s a game of failure, and you’re not going to do well all the time. It just doesn’t work that way. I put the work in, and I knew within myself that I did the work to be great, and sometimes that just doesn’t work. But I still did pretty good.”
Andrews touted Duffy’s consistency throughout her career at Holden.
“Just like Taylor, Gracie’s a very consistent player on the field and at the plate,” Andrews said. “You can always rely on her to make the plays that you need and to hit the ball. Whenever we’re in tight situations, she usually comes through for us.”
Duffy is head to Copiah-Lincoln Community College, which recently won the NJCAA Division II national championship.
“I’m going into a winning program, and I’ve been a winner, so hopefully we’ll keep that tradition going,” Duffy said.
Wilson rebounded from a season-ending knee injury last season to make the team.
“It’s pretty cool,” Wilson said of earning the honor. “I haven’t gotten all these awards until this year, which was also my best year.”
Wilson, who hit .452 with 30 RBIs and 28 runs this past season, signed to play at Bishop State in Mobile, Ala.
“I just think it’s really cool for me, and I’m excited,” Wilson said. “I think it’s a good opportunity. I’m glad that I was able to come back from my injury and be able to go play college ball and make the all-state team.”
“I definitely would say I had a minor setback and a major comeback with how I performed,” Wilson said.
Andrews spoke highly of Wilson and her comeback.
“Emma’s just a phenomenal player,” Andrews said. “Her coming back from her injury is just something that’s kind of unheard of at this level, and for them to move on to the next level – most athletes don’t recover from an injury like that in nine months or get themselves a ride to college softball, so it’s just great to see her get recognized because she definitely deserves it after all the hard work that she put in to recovery and getting back on the field and doing what she loves.”
Douglas and Duffy summed up their careers, which included five Class B state championships and a trip to the quarterfinals this past season.
“(We did) a lot of things other teams can’t do,” Douglas said. “We started with each other so young. We’re just like a family to each other. We graduated almost three weeks ago, and we still talk to each other and see each other every day. Just being in that program with those girls, you become a family.”
Said Duffy: “Not a lot of people can say that they’ve won five state championships. Not everyone’s even been to Sulphur. Sulphur really is the most bittersweet place ever. I was sad I didn’t get to go this year, but hey, I’ve been five times. It’s OK.”
Converse’s Chris Brumley was the Coach of the Year.
On the baseball side, Miller made the team after hitting .364 with a home run, 15 RBIs and 19 runs while helping the Rockets to the regional round of the playoffs.
“It’s a great feeling, man,” Miller said of making the team. “All the work that I put in has come into play. I’ve been playing this game since I was three years old, and my senior year everything thing that I’ve to prepare me for this game is finally coming – all my accolades are coming. I’m just happy.”
Miller showed versatility, playing mainly shortstop and pitcher while also seeing time at third base and catcher.
“I think that just comes from being an athlete,” Miller said. “You can put me anywhere, and I’m going to try to do it 100 precent the best that I can. I’d hate to let anybody down. That’s just my kind of spirit.”
As a pitcher, Miller had four wins, striking out 51 with a 2.59 ERA in 51.1 innings.
“He gave us everything that we needed,” Holden coach Chase Hymel said of Miller. “He played anywhere in the field that we needed him to. He pitched whenever we needed him to. He’d start for us. He’d relieve for us. He closed for us. He always hit toward the top of the lineup. We were always hoping he’d come through with a big hit, and a lot of times, he did. He was our utility guy for sure and did anything and everything we asked.”
The unexpected part for Miller came in playing catcher, a role he stepped into during a scrimmage early in the year after joking with Hymel about catching. He ended up catching three or four times during the season.
“I actually enjoyed it,” Miller said. “I had fun. It’s something I learned new just going throughout the year.”
Miller’s all-state honor comes after he had to sit out his junior season after transferring from Albany during basketball season. He said that junior season was key in helping him take on a leadership role on the field this season.
“It was itching me to not be out there playing, but I called pitches, I helped coaches …,” he said.
Hymel said Miller was key for the Holden baseball program during his junior year, which was also Hymel’s first at the helm.
“He never lost focus,” Hymel said. “He came out there every day. He brought the energy. His junior year was probably his best year for us because he was such a leader for us at practice, and he worked with some of the younger guys and he pushed them in the ways that I wanted one of our players to push the infielders and get them to work. He kind of brought that outside view of baseball into Holden. We hadn’t really been much of a baseball program in the past. It’s a big basketball school, and he came in and he kept saying, ‘Why not us? Why not baseball?’ He was that leader for us even though he couldn’t play, and that was tremendous for what we needed.”
Anacoco’s Reid Rodriguez was the Outstanding Player, while Pitkin’s J.C. Holt was the Coach of the Year.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE TEAMS
BASEBALL
Tait Henderson Weston Jr. 6-1
Landon Hennen Choudrant Sr. .418
Reid Rodriguez Anacoco Sr. 7-1
Jacob Hungerford Converse Sr. 7-2
Jaxon Perkins Pitkin Jr. .432
Conner Mayeaux Avoyelles Charter Jr. 9-0
Luke Johnson Grace Christian Sr. .608
Grayson Johnson Bell City Sr. .371
Aiden Coffman Hicks Jr. .423
Kane Broussard Lacassine So. .333
Brody Miller Holden Sr. .364
Chase Taylor Anacoco Sr. .526
Isaac Longino Pitkin Jr. .437
Bryce McGuire Choudrant Sr. 402
Brooks Boudreaux Converse Jr. .490
Mason Bordelon Avoyelles Charter Sr. .530
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: REID RODRIGUEZ, ANACOCO
COACH OF THE YEAR: J.C. HOLT, PITKIN
Honorable mention: Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Cy Johnson, Pitkin; Lakin Odom, Elizabeth; Slay Coleman, Elizabeth; Gabe Caillier, Bell City; Colton Blundell, Weston; Noah Spears, Doyline; Logan Ponder, Quitman; Seth Cook, Grace Christian; J.P. Bordelon, Avoyelles Charter; Kaden Bradshaw, Choudrant; Cohl Cunningham, Stanley.
SOFTBALL
Cali Deal Quitman So. .490
Maggie Guyotte Quitman Fr. .585
Taylor Douglas Holden Sr. .586
Gracie Duffy Holden Sr. .415
Sarah McDaniel Florien Sr. .409
Holly Bennett Choudrant So. .405
Bailey Davis Anacoco Jr. .493
Rayni Rivers Converse Sr. .541
Jozlyn Westfall Hicks Sr. .533
Mary Wicke Bell City Sr. .540
Wynlee Vincent Grace Christian Fr. .583
Summer Brumley Converse Jr. .500
Avery Prine Converse Jr. .489
Zoey Smith Choudrant So. .562
Cora Downs Florien Jr. .394
Hanna Jackson Anacoco Sr. .427
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TAYLOR DOUGLAS, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: CHRIS BRUMLEY, CONVERSE
Honorable mention: Jade Jones, Stanley; Madison Chaplin, Quitman; Ava Davis Anacoco; Courtlyn Dousay, Hicks; Shae Wetzel, Pitkin; Carlei Wheeler, Simsboro; Taylor Faust, Zwolle; Jessi White, Harrisonburg; Briana King, Monterey; Emma Wilson, Holden; Katelyn Glover, Negreet; Ryann Landry, Bell City.
