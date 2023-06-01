Holden-FSHS Softball Taylor Douglas

Holden's Taylor Douglas winds up against French Settlement.

At this point, Holden’s Taylor Douglas has gotten accustomed to being in this spot.

For the third year in a row, Douglas was selected the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B all-state softball team released Thursday.

Holden vs Forest 04-20-22

Holden's Gracie Duffy, here against Forest in the second round of the Class B state playoffs, last season, was selected to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class B all-state team.
Anna Hutchinson and Emma Wilson.JPG

Holden's Anna Hutchinson and Emma Wilson pose with the Class B state championship trophy last season.
HHS vs MHS Baseball Brody Miller

Holden's Brody Miller (23) prepares to deliver a pitch against Maurepas.

