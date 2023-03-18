MAUREPAS – Monday’s pre-game events were a long time coming for Maurepas baseball coach Anthony Gregoire.
The new lights at the school’s baseball and softball facilities were officially dedicated before both teams played games.
“It’s just a new day for us, and I’m happy,” he said. “I’m proud.”
“It’s been a dream, and it has come true,” Gregoire continued. “We have a tradition here. Now we get to play a little later, and we’re going to continue our tradition, and we’re going to battle.”
The Wolves picked up their first win of the season Monday, defeating False River, 5-0.
State representatives Buddy Mincey Jr. and Clay Shexnayder were on hand to throw out the first pitches at both ceremonies, while Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy and other dignitaries also attended.
Gregoire recalled the baseball program’s beginning with the team not having a field for its first two seasons while practicing where the ‘new’ gym is located on the school’s campus.
“We got over there, and about the fifth practice, we had to quit because they had a girl that was in her yard,” he said. “We hit her in the head with a baseball, and the principal said ‘No more hitting balls over here.’”
He said the early teams played games at King George Park in French Settlement and Hano Park in Albany.
“We played just about all road games …,” he said.
Gregoire is hopeful that the lights will result in more fans being able to attend games because of later start times.
“Besides the kids enjoying themselves and having a good time, the next thing is, you’ve got to have money to run the program, so now putting the lights up, that is allowing the parents to get here later,” he said. “More people get to come to see the games. That’s the biggest part of it.”
There’s been a learning curve with the lights, not only for the players and coaches, but for Gregoire’s wife.
“About 6:30 that evening (of the first practice under the lights), my wife calls me and she says, ‘Where are you at?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m at practice.’ She says, ‘No you’re not. You don’t have lights.’ I said, ‘You don’t remember we got lights this summer?’ She said, ‘Oh, I forgot.’ It’s kind of ironic, even she didn’t think this was going to happen either, and I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing for her now.”
Gregoire said the addition of lights has enabled his players to stay at the park longer, getting after-school snacks, while parents are feeding players before night games.
“They’re enjoying it,” Gregoire said. “They’re getting to enjoy the clubhouse more, so they’re excited.”
Maurepas softball coach Gabby Felps was thinking of the bigger picture after the lights were dedicated and just before the Lady Wolves faced Jewel Sumner.
“It’s very exciting because now we can schedule games later, get more of a crowd coming from work,” she said. “Not only that, but we can start with a little league out here and be able to do that over the summers too – whatever we decide to do just so we can grow the sport across the community …”
Felps said the team has practiced late under the lights and noted the Lady Wolves put their lights to use in a 10-9 win over Central Private in 10 innings earlier this month.
“It’s gone well so far,” she said. “It’s been a nice asset to the facility.”
“As soon as we were given the go to turn them on, we went and turned them on,” Felps said. “I sent them a picture, and they were all excited.
