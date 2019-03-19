(Through games of March 18)
Baseball
4-5A
Overall record/district
Zachary 14-4 0-0
Live Oak 12-5 0-0
Denham Springs 8-6 0-0
Central 8-9 0-0
Scotlandville 4-9 0-0
Walker 4-13 0-0
7-3A
Bogalusa 3-2 0-0
Albany 9-8 0-0
Loranger 9-8 0-0
Jewel Sumner 5-6 0-0
Hannan 4-7 0-0
10-2A
St. T. Aquinas 11-4 0-0
Fr. Settlement 5-4 0-0
Doyle 9-7 0-0
Springfield 3-11 0-0
7-B
Mt. Hermon 8-2 0-0
Holden 5-4 0-0
Maurepas 4-7 0-0
Crescent City 0-1 0-0
Runnels 1-5 0-0
Kenner Discovery 0-3 0-0
Softball
4-5A
Denham Springs 12-2 2-0
Walker 13-5 2-0
Central 11-4 1-1
Live Oak 6-7 1-2
Zachary 5-12 1-2
7-3A
Hannan 11-5 0-0
Albany 11-6 0-0
Loranger 4-5-1 0-0
Bogalusa 1-8 0-0
Jewel Sumner 6-9 0-0
10-2A
Doyle 13-2 2-0
Springfield 3-8 1-1
St. T. Aquinas 1-12 1-1
French Settlement 6-9 0-2
7-B
Holden 15-3 4-0
Maurepas 8-7 2-1
Runnels 8-4 1-2
Mt. Hermon 7-6 0-2
Kenner Discovery 2-4 0-2
