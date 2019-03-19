(Through games of March 18)

Baseball

4-5A

Overall record/district

Zachary                 14-4   0-0

Live Oak                12-5   0-0

Denham Springs      8-6   0-0

Central                   8-9   0-0

Scotlandville           4-9   0-0

Walker                   4-13   0-0

7-3A

Bogalusa                 3-2   0-0

Albany                    9-8   0-0

Loranger                 9-8   0-0

Jewel Sumner          5-6    0-0

Hannan                   4-7    0-0

10-2A

St. T. Aquinas         11-4    0-0

Fr. Settlement          5-4     0-0

Doyle                      9-7     0-0

Springfield              3-11     0-0

7-B

Mt. Hermon             8-2     0-0

Holden                    5-4     0-0

Maurepas                4-7     0-0

Crescent City           0-1      0-0

Runnels                  1-5     0-0

Kenner Discovery     0-3     0-0

Holden vs Maurepas Softball Emma Hutchinson

Holden's Emma Hutchinson is met by her teammates after crossing home plate following a recent home run.

Softball

4-5A

Denham Springs    12-2    2-0

Walker                  13-5    2-0

Central                  11-4   1-1

Live Oak                  6-7   1-2

Zachary                 5-12    1-2

7-3A

Hannan                  11-5    0-0

Albany                   11-6    0-0

Loranger               4-5-1    0-0

Bogalusa                 1-8    0-0

Jewel Sumner          6-9    0-0

10-2A

Doyle                     13-2    2-0

Springfield                3-8   1-1

St. T. Aquinas          1-12   1-1

French Settlement    6-9    0-2

7-B

Holden                   15-3     4-0

Maurepas                 8-7     2-1

Runnels                   8-4     1-2

Mt. Hermon             7-6      0-2

Kenner Discovery     2-4      0-2

