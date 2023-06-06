There certainly isn’t a shortage of Livingston Parish athletes on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball and softball teams.
A total of 10 players earned all-state recognition – five players each between the baseball and softball squads – with Doyle’s Peyton Woods being selected as the Most Outstanding Player on the baseball team after the Tigers finished as the Division III non-select runner-up.
“I’m just speechless,” Woods said. “I’m very blessed to have this. To God be all the glory. He’s got a plan for my life, and I’m just trying to follow after Him, and I’m just blessed.”
Woods is joined on the first team by teammate Caiden Barcia as a utility player, while Doyle’s Dathan Cummings and Albany’s Jayden Randazzo and Brayden Knight were honorable mention selections.
In softball, Doyle’s Kassidy Rivero and Addison Contorno were first-team selections along with Albany’s Brilee Ford, while Albany’s Camdyn Cooper and Doyle’s Kylee Savant were honorable mention selections.
Woods, a Jones Community College signee, made the baseball team as a pitcher, going 11-0 with 106 strikeouts and 15 walks in 76 innings while compiling a 1.197 ERA. He also hit .480 with nine doubles, four triples, four home runs and 40 RBIs.
“I put myself at a high standard,” Woods said. “I try to get on at least two times a game, and when I pitch, I try to last the whole game and try to get the win for my team.”
The LSWA honor is the latest for Woods, who also earned Hitter of the Year accolades on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s Region 10 team, won the home run derby at the LBCA All-Star game last month and was the District 6-3A MVP.
Still, Woods is more concerned with team honors over individual accomplishments.
“I’ve got high expectations for myself,” Woods continued. “You’ve got to to be able to succeed, I believe. If all you want to do is go to the second round and you get that, then you already feel comfortable. Your end goal has got to be that state championship so you’re hungry the whole year.”
Meanwhile, Barcia made the team as a utility player after going 5-1 win a save, a 2.456 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 57 innings while batting .368 with 35 RBIs. He credited Woods with helping him during a junior year in which he knew he’d have to take on a bigger role for the team.
“He helped me out a lot, but I put in a good bit of work,” Barcia said. “I started going to the gym every day running, getting my arm back in shape.”
“It feels amazing,” Barcia said of making the team. “I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of Peyton Woods and what he did. I’m proud of me. It’s exciting.”
Knight hit .407 with 18 RBIs as a junior.
“It really surprised me,” he said of earning all-state honors. “I didn’t start freshman year. I was injured, and sophomore year I was pretty bad. I just put in a lot of work, and I’m glad it paid off.”
Knight said it also took some work to find a groove at the plate this season.
“I wasn’t very consistent in BP and stuff,” Knight said. “On some things, I was just very off, but I finally found something that was comfortable for me, and I stuck with it, and I just really listened to (Albany coach Antonio Ragusa) too. He taught me a lot. It was more just not overthinking it and thinking before you step in the box.”
“It wasn’t all about just big hits,” Knight continued. “Just getting singles and moving runners was what I really tried to focus on.”
The approach was the same for Randazzo, who hit .409 with 24 RBIs and nine strikeouts this season.
“(It’s) not trying to hit a bunch of home runs, just get the ball up the middle and in the gaps,” Randazzo, a sophomore, said. “Keep it simple.”
Randazzo said things started coming together after talking with Ragusa after he called a timeout during a game.
“He could tell I was putting too much stress on myself, I guess, and I didn’t look comfortable,” Randazzo said. “He was just like, ‘Be comfortable. You do it in practice every day.’ Since then, I got a hit almost every game. I guess I just tried to make it as simple as I could and not try and do too much at all. I didn’t really think, either. I just looked for my pitch, and when it came, I hit it.”
“I’m just shocked,” he said of earning all-state recognition. “I didn’t expect it at all really.”
Cummings hit .375 with 42 runs, seven doubles, five triples and 30 RBIs.
E.D. White coach Matthew Plitt claimed Coach of the Year honors after leading led the Cardinals to their sixth overall state championship and first since 2001 in his first season as the team’s coach.
On the softball side, Ford made the team as a utility player after going 19-3 with a 2.24 ERA and 182 strikeouts while batting .646 with 23 home runs and 51 RBIs in helping the Lady Hornets finish as the Division II non-select runner-up – the deepest postseason run in Albany softball history.
“I had an amazing year, so it was definitely not a surprise that I made it,” Ford said. “I’m definitely just proud of myself. It’s definitely just putting in the work when no one else sees it,” Ford said. “It’s a tough game, but I love the struggle it brings me.”
Ford signed with McNeese as a third baseman, and she said she’s ready for the challenge.
“I’ve always loved pitching, but I definitely love third base too, so I don’t think it’s going to be that big of an adjustment,” she said. “I love being on the field just in general.”
Rivero, who made the team as an infielder, hit .398 with 10 home runs, 41 RBIs and 38 runs with 10 stolen bases.
“It’s a big shock for me,” Rivero said of making the all-state team. “I was not expecting this at all. In past years, making all-state has been one of my goals. Although I do feel like this high school seasons has been one of my best seasons yet, I still was not expecting it because I know making all-state is a really hard thing to do.”
She credited her work ethic with helping her make the team.
“I feel like I’m always at the field taking extra reps,” Rivero said. “I’m always pushing myself to be the best player that I want for my team. I’m not a player who wants to go up there and do it all for myself. I really just want to go work on base hits, consistency and always being there for my team.”
Contorno made the team as an outfielder for the second straight year after hitting .435 with three home runs, 43 RBIs, 45 runs and 25 stolen bases.
“I had a good season, but it’s not the best that I thought I was going to have,” she said. “I felt like I could do better and didn’t expect to get all state. I guess I did better than I thought … It’s pretty exciting that I got that (all-state).”
“(It’s) hard work, your dedication to getting better,” Contorno continued. “You set your goals.”
“To me, I think I had a better defensive year than I did an offensive year, but it still helped the team,” she said. “I did what I had to do when I needed to.”
Savant was an honorable mention choice after batting .281 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs, 29 RBIs and 30 runs, but she said she’s more concerned about helping her team.
“Even though I didn’t hit my best throughout the season, on situational hits, I was definitely better,” she said.
Albany’s Cooper was an honorable mention selection after hitting .467 with 20 RBIs as the Lady Hornets’ leadoff hitter.
“That’s my job is to get on base, so it’s just making sure I get there for my team,” Cooper said.
Cooper also credited her teammates with helping her earn the recognition.
“We have a great program,” she said. “(Former Albany) Coach Brian (Ford) has been building this program for about three years. I think this year everything kind of got put together. We had an awesome group of girls this year that worked together, knew we could be big, and we made it. There’s no way I would have been here without them.”
Kaplan junior Kennedy Marceaux was selected the Outstanding Player, while Kaplan coach Brittany LeBeouf earned Coach of the Year honors after Kaplan defeated Sterlington 4-0 in the Division II non-select final.
LSWA 2023 CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BASEBALL\SOFTBALL TEAMS
BASEBALL
P Sterling Sims Sterlington Jr. 9-1
P Peyton Woods Doyle Sr. 11-0
P Camden Sunstrom University So. 7-1
P Hayden Robinson Berwick Sr. 6-4
C Jake LaRocca St. Louis Sr. .412
IF Collin McKenzie North Webster Sr. .549
IF Lucas Alexander Iowa So. .355
IF Zoyle Gemar Jena So. .439
IF Matthew Melancon E.D. White Sr. .490
OF Griffin Cooley Kinder Sr. .462
OF Landon Schmitz Kinder Sr. .385
OF Cru Bella Berwick Sr. .336
UTL Caiden Barcia Doyle Jr. 5-1
UTL Jace Duhon South Beauregard Jr. 9-1
UTL Brant Melancon Parkview Baptist Jr. .372
UTL Brendan Gaubert E.D. White Sr. .492
UTL Dawson Richard Berwick Sr. .336
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PEYTON WOODS, DOYLE
COACH OF THE YEAR: MATTHEW PLITT, E.D. WHITE
Honorable mention
Haidyn Boone, Buckeye; Adam Brodnax, Buckeye; James Reina, St. Louis; Reed Dupre, Iowa; Lynkon Romero, Erath; Rhyder Burke, Union Parish; Reid Snider, St. Louis; Braxton Comeaux, E.D. White; Dathan Cummings, Doyle; Jacob Belcher, Jena; Easton Bruscato, Sterlington; KeMonni Pullard, St. Louis; Seth Herron, Bolton; Jacob Belcher, Jena; Carter Carraway, South Beauregard; Cade Durbin, Parkview Baptist; Jayden Milton, Berwick. Brayden Guillory, Kinder; Ethan Koonce, Westlake; Luke Brister, South Beauregard; Kennedy Leggett, St. Louis: Landon Langley, Iowa; Jayden Randazzo, Albany; Brayden Knight, Albany; Zack Gonazles, Berwick; Mason Johnston, Berwick; Jax Triche, E.D. White; Andre Mahler, St. James; Chris Gravois, St. James; Brylon Jennings, Patterson; Brennan Keen, Jena; Jacob Pentecost, Jena; John Michael Eves, Bunkie; Kennedy “KP” Paul, Bolton; Brennan Paige, Bolton; Steven Graffeo, Haynes Academy. Sr.
SOFTBALL
P Olivia Henry Buckeye Jr. 18-7
P Briley LeBeouf Kaplan Jr. 23-6
P Brianna Fontenot Kinder So. 17-6
P Maddie Taylor Sterlington Jr. 19-5
C Kamryn Howard Iowa Sr. .361
IF Mhallayah Picou St. James Jr. .618
IF Maddie Sinclair Buckeye Sr. .437
IF Kennedy Marceaux Kaplan Jr. .655
IF Kassidy Rivero Doyle So. .398
OF Noble Hebert Kaplan Sr. .430
OF Addison Contorno Doyle Sr. .435
OF Kamryn Broussard Iowa Sr. .505
UTL Brilee Ford Albany Sr. .636
UTL Kiette Cooper Jena Fr. .392
UTLKeesley Ross Caldwell Sr. .375
UTL Hailey Peterson Haynes Academy Jr. .500
UTL Hope Tucker Sterlington Sr. .476
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: KENNEDY MARCEAUX, KAPLAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: BRITTANY LEBEOUF, KAPLAN
Honorable mention
Madisyn Smith, Sterlington; Callie Decker, Jena; Se’Marai “Rai Rai” Smith, Caldwell; Nolyn Bruyninckx, Caldwell Parish; Randi Clair Kelly, Caldwell Parish; Emorie Fontenot, South Beauregard; Ana Alexander, Iowa; Ashtyn Rogers, Patrick Taylor; Kylee Savant, Doyle; Cydney Parker, Jena; Camryn Becnel, E.D. White; Emma Brown, Sterlington; Camdyn Cooper, Albany; Megan Fuselier, Kinder; Haylee Dangerfield, Jena; Samantha Hayes, Kinder; Ella Hover, Berwick; Olivia Cortez, E.D. White; Allsion Brossett, Buckeye; Ava Kordish, Pine Prairie.
