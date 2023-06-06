Doyle-South Beauregard Peyton Woods

Doyle’s Peyton Woods got a complete game win against South Beauregard during the LHSAA Division III non-select semi-final at McMurray Park in Sulphur on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Kirk Meche)

There certainly isn’t a shortage of Livingston Parish athletes on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball and softball teams.

A total of 10 players earned all-state recognition – five players each between the baseball and softball squads – with Doyle’s Peyton Woods being selected as the Most Outstanding Player on the baseball team after the Tigers finished as the Division III non-select runner-up.

Caiden Barcia-Caldwell Parish

Doyle pitcher Caiden Barcia delivers against Caldwell Parish.
Brayden Knight

Albany's Brayden Knight
sbh.04.29.23.Albany-North DeSoto 2.jpg

Albany's Brilee Ford delivers a pitch during the nonselect Division II state championship game on Saturday against North DeSoto at North Frasch Park in Sulphur. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Doyle vs Rosepine Softball Kassidy Rivero

Doyle third baseman Kassidy Rivero, here in action last season, hit a home run for the second straight game in the Lady Tigers' win over Winnfield.
Doyle vs Rosepine Softball Addison Contorno

Doyle's Addison Contorno lays down a bunt against Rosepine last season.
Doyle-Kaplan softball Kylee Savant

Doyle catcher Kylee Savant gets an out at the plate against Kaplan.
AHS VS FSHS SOFTBALL Camdyn Cooper

Albany's Camdyn Cooper snags a ground ball before getting an out at first base against French Settlement.

