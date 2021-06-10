A total of five Livingston Parish athletes were selected to the Louisiana Sports Writers Class 5A All-State baseball and softball teams, which were released Thursday.
Walker’s Caleb Webb and Live Oak’s Blaise Priester were utility selections on the baseball team, while Live Oak’s Kade Dupont was an honorable mention selection.
Meanwhile, Walker’s Lainee Bailey made the softball team as a pitcher, while teammate Haleigh Pourciau was an honorable mention selection.
Bailey, who was the District 4-5A MVP, went 22-2 with a 1.37 ERA, striking out 187 in 114 innings while also hitting .522 with 20 home runs and 43 RBIs.
“Her stats spoke for herself, and she is very deserving of the accolades that she has received this season, and she is humble while receiving them,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “She was consistent all season both sides of the game. She was consistent in the circle, and she was consistent at the plate.”
Pourciau, a senior, hit .360 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.
“She is consistent, and she was one of my first freshmen as a head coach, so now that she’s not at summer workouts and she’s not there, it’s odd,” Westmoreland said. “I’m like, ‘Where’s Haleigh?’, because she is a constant face. She never missed. She’s going to give 100 percent, and she was a leader from the moment she put on her Walker jersey.”
Barbe’s Halie Pappion was selected the Most Valuable Player, compiling a 1.49 ERA with 192 strikeouts in 131 innings while batting .406 with nine home runs in helping the Lady Bucs to 31-2 record and the Class 5A state title.
Jerry Godfrey of John Curtis, who led the Patriots to the Division I state title, was the Coach of the Year.
On the baseball side, Webb had a .310 batting average with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 23 runs and 35 RBIs while helping the Wildcats advance to the semifinals. He also had an 8-2 record with one save with a 1.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 58 innings.
“He had a heck of a year,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said of Webb. “I think utility is the best spot for him. I told him that I didn’t want him to be necessarily designated just as a pitcher. He did too much offensively for us also that I think he is the true definition of a utility guy. With the pitching and the hitting, he played a big part in our run in getting as deep as we did in the playoffs. I’m very proud of him.”
Priester, the Live Oak catcher, hit .426 with 10 home runs, eight doubles, six triples and 43 RBIs, while collecting 22 walks and getting hit by pitch 15 times.
“From everything I’m getting, he’s a no-doubt, top-10 rounder,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said of Priester’s Major League Baseball draft status. “I’ve heard as high as fourth round. I know some of the scouts fairly well. He’s considered one of the better athletes in the draft, and (he has) raw power. Looking at some of these guys’ spreadsheets, it looks like he’s going to go fairly high, and we’ll see if he signs or he ends up going to juco.”
“The dude can really play,” Cassard continued. “I think he’s just as good defensively as he is at the plate. Everybody makes a big deal about his hitting, but he can also really catch, which makes his draft status rise pretty good.”
Dupont hit .400 with seven doubles, five triples, a home run and 37 RBIs while striking out once all season and committing one error.
“He’s a stud, that’s why ULM signed him,” Cassard said. “He’s a late bloomer. He really didn’t grow until between his sophomore and junior year. He’s probably the hardest-working kid I’ve had in a long time. He’s a better kid than a player, and that tells you a lot because he’s a great player. I said before the season that I felt like he would end up being the best shortstop I’ve ever coached, and it turns out he was. The only guy that ever came close to one error on the year was Josh Prince back in 2006. He made six errors, and he made it to the big leagues. Thirty-five games, one error. That’s incredible.”
Pitcher Jack Walker of Barbe was the Outstanding Player, going 13-0 with a 0.48 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 84 innings. He is a Mississippi State signee.
Barbe’s Glenn Cecchini was the Coach of the Year after the Bucs won their 11th title with a 39-2 record, including a No. 1 national ranking.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE TEAMS
SOFTBALL
Pos Player Cl stats
P Maddie Nichols West Monroe Jr. 27-3
P Raelin Chaffin Airline Sr. 17-1
P Halie Pappion Barbe Jr. 23-2
P Lainee Bailey Walker Jr. 21-2
C Paris Endris Airline Jr. .517
IF Maddie Hayden West Monroe Sr. .519
IF Brooklynn Brockhaus Haughton .538
IF Kathryn Smith Hahnville Sr. .488
IF Brylie Fontenot Sam Houston So. .456
OF Nyjah Fontenot Barbe Jr. .535
OF Sierra Sacco John Curtis Sr. .589
OF Madelyn Giglio Mt. Carmel Sr. .618
UT Mady Manning West Monroe So. .539
UT Bailey Henderson Pineville So. .552
UT Tyler Oubre Destrehan Sr. 18-4
UT Addison Jackson St. Amant So. .476
UT Lexi Dibbley Sam Houston So. 20-5
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: HALIE PAPPION, BARBE
COACH OF THE YEAR: JERRY GODFREY, JOHN CURTIS
Honorable mention: Elena Heng, Airline; Ava DeFee, Benton; Emily Watts, Captain Shreve; Allison Watson, Airline; Marissa Schoth, Benton; Alana Mark, Barbe; Bailey Chaisson, Sulphur; Avery Freer, West Ouachita; Abbi Wallace, West Ouachita; Addi Eckert, West Ouachita; Landrie Crockett, West Ouachita; Linsey Hargis, Natchitoches Central; Lauren Cooper, Pineville; Bevan Hartnett, Pineville; Marley Carruth, Alexandria; Erin Stallings, Alexandria; Janci Aube, Acadiana; Cailyn Heyl, Central; Alix Franklin, St. Amant; Haleigh Pourciau, Walker; Keira Evans, H.L. Bourgeois; Kyla Porche, Thibodaux; Erin DeGruise, Central Lafourche; Magen Caro, Central Lafourche; Heather Triche, H.L. Bourgeois; Laila Anderson, Terrebonne; Kelly Authement, H.L. Bourgeois; Ciera Arceneaux, Terrebonne; Sadie Wells, Ponchatoula; Kate Bruce, Hahnville; Emily Collins, Pineville; Maddie Robinson, Natchitoches Central; Riley Myers, Southwood; Elise Simon, Domincan; Kai Goodman, John Curtis; Kamryn Eaton, West Monroe; Gracee Reeves, Dominican; Jacke Melancon, John Curtis; Madison Trujillo, Haughton; Jina Baffuto, Airline; Sophie Livers, Benton; Mykail Lusco, Domincan; Kate Kempton, John Curtis; Kylie Burks, Ponchatoula; Makenna Cortez, Hahnville; Rikki Adams, Chalmette; Megan Faustermann, Mt. Carmel; Julia Kramer, St. Amant; Paris Johnson, Alexandria; Dayzja Williams, Alexandria; Addison Martin, Captain Shreve; Chloe Larry, Parkway; Kiley Dehart, Barbe; Erin Ardoin, Sam Houston; Kyla Porche, Thibodaux; Kiera Evans, H.L. Bourgeois; Bailey Neathery, West Ouachita; Mikayla Williams, Parkway.
BASEBALL
Pos Player Cl stats
P Lane Little West Monroe Sr. 10-4
P Jack Walker Barbe Sr. 13-0
P Alex Norris Sam Houston 10-3
P Holden Hess Jesuit Jr. 6-1
C Zack Casebonne Jesuit Sr. 391
IF Clint Lasiter Benton Sr. .470
IF JC Vanek Barbe So. .394
IF Matt Russo St. Paul’s Sr. .350
IF Peyton Stovall Haughton Sr. .505
OF Josh Pearson West Monroe Sr. .418
OF Tripp Haddad Jesuit Sr. .431
OF Jack Walker Byrd Sr. .415
UT JR Tollett Ruston Sr. 9-2
UT Gavin Guidry Barbe Jr. 6-0
UT Davis Stephens Holy Cross Sr. .414
UT Caleb Webb Walker Jr. 8-2
UT Blaise Priester Live Oak Sr. .426
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JACK WALKER, BARBE
COACH OF THE YEAR: GLENN CHECCHINI, BARBE
Honorable mention: Donovan Lasalle, Barbe; Crawford Courville, Barbe; Grant Comeaux, Barbe; Alex Laiche, Brother Martin; Cameron Senior, Brother Martin; Nyan Hayes, John Curtis; Giovanni Liccardi, Jesuit; Tyler Carreras, Chalmette; Cardell Thibodeaux, Acadiana; Dallas Rhodes, Sam Houston; Kade McBride, Sulphur; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Spencer Boudreaux, Thibodaux; Chanler Guidry, Terrebonne; Gavin Vordick, H.L. Bourgeois; Collin Husser, Ponchatoula; Collin Zeringue, Hahnville; Zach Shaw, Ouachita; Isaac White, Ruston; Brady Weatherford, Pineville; Kade Anderson, St. Paul’s; Nathan Monceaux, Dutchtown; Grayson Gates, Benton; Mason Langdon, Byrd; Sawyer LaCoste, Byrd; Kirk Martinson, Byrd; Jacob Hernandez, Haughton; Austin Anderson, Haughton; AusJosh Miller, Ruston; Kyle DeBarge, Barbe; Cole Joyner, Byrd; Collin Loupe, Jesuit; Nyan Hayes, John Curtis; Kade Dupont, Live Oak; Slade Netterville, Byrd; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Dane Stearn, Benton; Jack Whitaker, Ruston; Cameron Senior, Brother Martin; Dylan Biddick, Lafayette; Addison Ainsworth, Catholic; Darnell Bayonne, Pineville; Alex Walsh, Alexandria; Trent Gonzales, Chalmette; Colin Rains, Haughton; Kenya Huggins, St. Augustine.
