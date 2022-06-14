A trio of Livingston Parish softball players were selected to the Louisiana Sportswriters Association’s Class 5A all-state softball team, which was released Tuesday.
Walker had two players – Lainee Bailey and Caitlyn Riche’ – named to the team, while Live Oak’s Shaun Leiva also made the team.
“They both had a phenomenal season, both at the plate and defensively,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said of the Lady Cats’ selections.
Bailey made the first team as a pitcher, going 29-5 with a 1.24 ERA and 250 strikeouts while helping the Lady Cats to the semifinals. A Southeastern Louisiana University signee, Bailey hit .451 with 22 home runs and 54 RBIs.
“She’s very talented, and like I’ve said previously, I’m glad that she is on our team,” Westmoreland said of Bailey. “She was a staple for our team. It’s going to be exciting to watch her succeed at the next level.”
Riche’ was an honorable mention selection after batting .337 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs.
“This past season, KK was consistent,” Westmoreland said of Riche’. “From the beginning of the season to the end, she stayed consistent in what she did at the plate and defensively. I think KK had a really big year for herself and for the team.”
Leiva also made the team as an honorable mention choice after batting .593 with 45 RBIs and 30 stolen bases, helping the Eagles to the second round of the playoffs.
"She had 30 stolen bases. She hit right around .600, and she also played a great middle infield for us, so I think any time you have an athlete like that on your team, you're lucky," Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said. "Shaun, she's been playing since she was a freshman, but I really think her senior year, she started to get a little more confidence and believing in herself as good as we already knew she was. I think she started to kind of see that as well, and it paid off, so we're just really happy and proud of her that she was able to really finish her high school year playing her best.
"She's had a great career, but it's always nice when sportswriters or other people, other than just your own coaches and fans, recognize your efforts, because I think it's really special when a kid can improve when they're already good," Prescott continued. "She never got complacent. She never settled for just being a good player. She wanted to continue to get better. I think it's also a testament to our team. We always say 'You're only as good as the person next to you', so they're pushing each other. I think some of our other players have also pushed Shaun to become better, and I think she would say the same."
St. Amant’s Addison Jackson, who was recently selected the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year, was tabbed as the softball Outstanding Player after helping the Lady Gators capture the Class 5A state title.
Jackson, who got the win in St. Amant’s 6-0 victory over Walker in the semifinals, pitched a perfect game in a 10-0 win over West Monroe in the championship game. She hit a two-run home run in the game as well.
She finished the season with a 30-2 record with 325 strikeouts and an 0.86 ERA with 325 strikeouts. The Boston College commit batted .527 with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs.
St. Amant’s Amy Pitre was selected the softball Coach of the Year.
On the baseball team, Barbe’s Gavin Guidry earned Outstanding Player honors as LSU commitment went 8-0 with a 0.16 ERA, allowing 22 hits and 11 walks in 45 innings. He also had a .422 batting average with five home runs and 25 RBIs, going 25-for-25 on steal attempts.
Wade Simoneaux, who led West Monroe to its first state championship since 1999, was tabbed Coach of the Year.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL TEAMS
BASEBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Brennan Eager West Monroe Jr. 9-1
P Gavin Guidry Barbe Sr. 8-0
P Jake Brown Sulphur Jr. 8-3
P DJ Primeaux Central Sr. 10-4
C Clayton Pourciau Catholic Jr. .330
IF Trey Hawsey West Monroe So. .407
IF Tanner Vadnais Dutchtown Sr. .350
IF Brody Hebert H.L. Bourgeois Jr. .435
IF Lee Amedee St. Amant Sr. .330
OF John Pearson West Monroe So. .370
OF Noah Simon Destrehan Sr. .348
OF Walker Bazile Brother Martin Sr. .424
UT Andrew Glass Sam Houston Sr. .370
UT Nathan Monceaux Dutchtown Sr. 10-1
UT Lakin Polk Ponchatoula Sr. 7-3
UT Logan O’Neill John Curtis Sr. .389
UT Hayden Federico West Monroe So. .333
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: GAVIN GUIDRY, BARBE
COACH OF THE YEAR: WADE SIMONEAUX, WEST MONROE
Honorable mention: Gage Trahan, Sulphur, Bryce Fontenot, Sulphur; JR Tollett, Ruston; Reid Williams, Ruston; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Branson Arceneaux, Thibodaux; Ethan Lovell, Terrebonne; Landon Clampit, West Ouachita; Austin Anderson, Haughton; Jermaine Minor, Alexandria; Landon Victorian, Barbe; Harris Waghalter, Catholic; Nick Gisclair, Dutchtown; Cale Latimer, Benton; Cade Josting, Parkway; Alex Laiche, Brother Martin; Holden Hess, Jesuit; Ryan Porche, Jesuit; Aaron Lanerie, Acadiana; Chris Kelly, Pineville; Zach Schoenborn, Parkway; Josh Eames; Caleb Little, West Monroe; Lane Felder, Zachary; Blake Fant, Captain Shreve; Harrison Waxley, Airline; Crawford Courville, Barbe; Cole Poirrier, St. Amant; Brady Neyland, Zachary; Colin Rains, Haughton; CJ Sturiale, Catholic; Cardell Thibodeaux, Acadiana; Michael O’Brien, John Curtis; Prescott Marsh, Catholic; Gavin Vordick, H.L. Bourgeois; John Carmichael, Destrehan; Brenden Zahn, Chalmette; Cade Anderson, St. Paul’s.
SOFTBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Halie Pappion Barbe Sr. .20-3
P Maddie Nichols,West Monroe Sr. 14-4
P Lainee Bailey Walker Sr. 29-5
P Addison Jackson St. Amant Jr. 30-2
C Kirsten Thiels Pineville Sr. .432
IF Brylie Fontenot Sam Houston Jr. .534
IF Bailey Henderson Pineville Jr. .608
IF Sara Roussel Hahnville Sr. .551
IF Chloe Larry Parkway So. .643
OF Nyjah Fontenot Barbe Sr. .486
OF Dayzja Williams Alexandria Jr. .456
OF Karli Sellers West Monroe Jr. .413
UT Lexie Dibley Sam Houston Jr. .398
UT Emily Collins Pineville Sr. 30-3
UT Maddie Robinson Natchitoches Central Jr. 14-6
UT Kira Manganello John Curtis So. .388
UT Kai Goodman John Curtis So. 18-1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ADDISON JACKSON, ST. AMANT
COACH OF THE YEAR: AMY PITRE, ST. AMANT
Honorable mention: Kailey Dwyer, Acadiana; Bevan Hartnett, Pineville; Lauren Cooper, Pineville; Catherine Stokes, Natchitoches Central; Carla Wilson, Ruston; Ana Grace Garcia, St. Joseph’s Academy; Jenna Samuel, Northshore; Madison Laiche, John Curtis; Laney Waguespack, Hahnville; Lauren Sekenger, Dominican; Riley Myers, Southwood; Ava Defee, Benton; Brynne Songy, Dutchtown; Parish Endris, Airline; Madison Jolie Lenderman, Acadiana; Rheagan Montgomery, Ouachita; Erin Stallings, Alexandria; Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central; Caitlyn Riche, Walker; Shaun Leiva, Live Oak; Alix Franklin, St. Amant; Ashlyn Shirah, Northshore; Rikki Adams, Chalmette; MyKail Lusco, Dominican; Jina Baffuto, Airline; Brooklyn Brockhaus, Haughton; Landrie Crockett, West Ouachita; Carmen Dixon, St. Amant; Elena Heng, Airline; Madelyn England, Sam Houston; Bailey Neathery, West Ouachita; Heather Triche, H.L. Bourgeois; Sophie Livers, Benton
