The Southland Hogs College Select team swept a doubleheader from the Walker Gold team on the road Tuesday, picking up an 8-2 win in the first game and a 7-1 victory in the second game.
SOUTHLAND HOGS 8, WALKER 2
Walker led 2-1 before Southland scored four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth.
Walker scored the game’s first run in the second inning as Owen Forbes got a two-out double and scored on Tyler Jeansonne’s single.
The Hogs picked up a run on a pair of errors in the third inning, and Walker scored its final run in the fourth as Mason Morgan led off with a double and scored on consecutive groundouts from Spencer Murray and Caleb Webb.
Carver, Morgan, Murray, Forbes and Jeansonne collected hits for Walker.
Caleb Webb, Eli Melton and Brock Darbonne combined to give up eight hits, eight runs and three walks with one strikeout.
SOUTHLAND HOGS 7, WALKER 1
Three pitchers combined to two-hit Walker, while the Wildcats committed four errors.
The Hogs led 3-0 after four innings and broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning.
Casen Carver scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth for Walker’s lone run.
Morgan and Trevor Matherne had the lone hits for Walker, while Paul Howard, Christian Cassels and Camden Carver combined to give up seven hits, seven runs and five walks while striking out seven. Howard struck out six and walked three in four innings as the Walker starter.
