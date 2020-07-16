The Southland Hogs 17U team scored in every inning but the fifth to pick up a 10-5 win over Walker on Wednesday in Houma.
Grant Edwards' run-scoring single in the first inning put Walker on the board first, but the Hogs scored four runs in the bottom of the inning on two singles, three errors, a hit batter and a walk.
The Hogs tacked on single runs in the second and third innings to go up 6-1 and got a two-run home run as part of a three-run fourth for a 9-1 lead.
Owen Forbes had a two-run single as part of a three-run sixth inning for Walker to cut the lead to 9-4 before the Hogs got their last run on a double in the bottom of the inning.
Cameron Crow scored on Casen Carver's grounder to short in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Chance Reed, Landon Kish and Nick Graves each went two innings for Walker, combining for eight hits, 10 runs, seven walks and three strikeouts.
Forbes went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Walker, which had seven hits.
