Springfield picked up a 5-2 win over Sumner on Friday, highlighting a 1-2 effort in the Ponchatoula Tournament over the weekend.
Micah Cleveland hurled a complete game and Albany backed him with 14 hits in an 11-4 win over Springfield on Saturday.
Earlier Saturday, Ponchatoula built a 4-1 lead, sparking a 9-1 win over the Bulldogs.
SPRINGFIELD 5, SUMNER 2
The Bulldogs trailed 1-0 but got two runs in the bottom of the first, one in the second and one in the fourth.
Taylor had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.
Jayden Teague gave up three hits, one run, a walk and struck out three in six innings to get the win.
ALBANY 11, SPRINGFIELD 4
Cleveland needed just 71 pitches, giving up seven hits and three earned runs to get the win as the Hornets got rolling with a six-run first inning.
Brock Bennett, Brock Bankston and Reece Wolfe each had three hits for Albany, while DJ Brumfield and Slade Bankston each had two.
Blake Lobell and Bryce Vittorio worked in the loss for the Bulldogs.
Will Taylor and Logan Lobell each had two hits for Springfield.
PONCHATOULA 9, SPRINGFIELD 1
The Green Wave led 4-0 before Springfield got its lone run on Taylor's RBI grounder in the third.
Jayden Morris had two hits for Springfield, while Collin Hayden and Bryden Dowers combined to give up six hits and seven walks while striking out three.
