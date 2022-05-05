The bottom half of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 2A baseball playoff bracket looks a bit different than some may have expected, but Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said there’s a reason for that.
Welcome to the playoffs.
“Everybody that’s left in it are really good baseball teams,” he said. “They’re here for a reason. If they upset somebody, sometimes it’s (seeding) numbers make it an upset, but in real life, it’s really not an upset.”
No. 2 Springfield hosts No. 10 Avoyelles Public Charter in a three-game quarterfinal series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Johnny Young Field. The second game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, with a third game at 2 p.m., if necessary.
Meanwhile, No. 11 Doyle hosts No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods Charter after the Tigers swept No. 6 Loreauville in a regional series on the road last weekend. D’Arbonne Woods advanced after taking a regional series over No. 3 Kinder, 2-1.
“Any time you get to practice in May, you had a good season,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said, noting the Tigers are eyeing their third straight trip to the state tournament with a win in the quarterfinals. “We’re pretty excited about it, and it’s all about getting hot at the right time and clicking on all cylinders at the right time, pitching well, playing good defense and getting some timely hits, and that’s what we did this past weekend against Loreauville.”
AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER AT SPRINGFIELD
Avoyelles Public Charter knocked off No. 7 Winnfield 2-1 in the regional round series, and the Vikings sound a lot like the Bulldogs when it comes to style of play.
“We’re going to get a dogfight out of them,” Blanchard said. “They’re really good baseball players that are scrappy. They’ll fight to the end. They’re well-coached. They play the game hard. They’ve got a couple of guys on the mound that are going to fill up the strike zone. They’ve got a couple of guys that are going to swing it. They’re going to put some pressure on you defensively.”
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a three-game series, and all three games are close,” Blanchard said.
The Bulldogs made the quarterfinals for the first time in school history last season and are looking to advance to Sulphur with a series win over Avoyelles Public Charter.
“Our goal is set for Sulphur, so hopefully this year we can take that next step, but it’s going to take a lot of good baseball this weekend to do it,” Blanchard. “We’re just waiting to see what our guys can do.”
D’ARBONNE WOODS CHARTER AT DOYLE
Like Blanchard, Beatty isn’t getting caught up in seeding at this point in the postseason.
“This team coming in is not a typical 19 seed,” Beatty said. “I think they had some injuries throughout the year, and it’s just in the last 10-12 days they’ve got everybody back healthy. They’re pretty potent. They’re going to be a good team, a good opponent. We’re going to have to go in and play our best to beat them to win two-out-of-three this weekend.”
Beatty is also expecting a competitive series.
“If we can go out and score four to six runs, I think our pitching’s going to keep us in it …,” Beatty said. “We’re preaching ‘hey, go one bat at a time, one run at a time, and good things are going to happen to us. I think it’s going to be a good matchup. I expect them to come in there and swing the bats. We’ve got to avoid that big inning. We’re going to have to avoid walks and errors, and we’ve got to be able to handle the bats and score runs also. It’s going to be a good challenge, and we’re up for it, too, so I’m looking for a great series with these guys.”
With all the upsets in the 2A bracket, maybe the biggest plus for the Tigers is being able to play at home.
“We got a blessing that we get to sleep in our own beds this weekend and not have to travel and play in front of a good home crowd,” Beatty said. “We’re really fired up for this opportunity.”
