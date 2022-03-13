Springfield split a pair of games in the Hammond Tournament on Saturday, defeating Ponchatoula 3-0 and dropping a 10-5 decision to Hammond High Magnet as part of the Hammond Tournament.
SPRINGFIELD 3, PONCHATOULA 0
Blake Lobell hurled a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, allowing two walks, and the Bulldogs backed him with eight hits, scoring single runs in the first, third and fourth innings.
Jayden Teague had a one-out single in the first, moved to third on an error on scored on Lobell’s single.
Will Taylor and Teague had consecutive singles, and Taylor scored on an error in the third for a 2-0 lead. A walk and two errors led the game’s final run in the third.
Teague went 3-for-4 with a run and Sladen Lyles was 2-for-3 to lead the Bulldogs.
HAMMOND 10, SPRINGFIELD 5
Hammond scored in every inning to pull away for the win in a game that was suspended because of rain Friday. The game was tied at 2-2 after an inning when the game was held up.
Taylor was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs who had seven hits.
Owen Hodges gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and one hit in an inning as the Springfield starter. Ethan Anthony gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and struck out three in three innings of relief, while D Rhodes gave up two hits, a run and struck out one in two innings of relief.
Michael Cunningham went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Kaleb O’Hara was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Hammond, which had eight hits. Josh Bluain, Josh Fleming and Ian Trahan each scored two runs.
Konnor Graham gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in an inning. Jace Caves gave up five hits, three runs, a walk and struck out six in six innings of relief.
