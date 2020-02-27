Springfield’s baseball season has ended in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and second-year coach Chris Blanchard is hoping the Bulldogs can take things a bit further this season.
“That would be a great step for our program, but past the second round is just kind of a step,” Blanchard said. “Our whole goal is to get to Sulphur and eventually win in Sulphur. That’s the eventual goal, but before you run, you have to walk. Before you walk, you have to crawl. I think we made some good strides getting last year getting to the second round. We’ve got a really good core group back, so hopefully we can take that next step and get past the second round, and then hopefully if everything works out and breaks go our way, we can maybe make a little run.”
That core group starts with pitchers Collin Hayden, who suffered a severely sprained ankle during basketball season, Bryce Vittorio and Blake Lobell.
“I’m expecting a lot of strikes,” Blanchard said. “Not dominant pitching as in like strike out a lot of guys. We should be around the strike zone a lot, which means our defense ends up getting a lot of action. Hopefully we throw a lot of strikes and limit the walks and hit batters.
“They were effective last year when they threw strikes. When we threw strikes, we were in games. We were 2-2 with Jesuit in the bottom of the sixth last year because we threw strikes. When you throw strikes, you can play with anybody.”
Slayden Lyles and Logan Lobell are Blanchard’s main two options at first base, while senior second baseman Trevor Freeman, shortstop Vittorio, Hayden and Blake Lobell at third make up the infield. Logan Lobell, who is coming off a shoulder injury that ended his season early last season, Blake Lobell and Lyles can all play catcher, giving the Blanchard some options with his lineup.
“With all the pieces in place, I expect to be pretty solid defensively,” Blanchard said. “I don’t expect to make a lot of errors. I expect our guys to be able throw it and catch it – field ground balls, throw it and catch it, do the little things, which is what we need because we should be throwing a lot of strikes. We should be getting a lot of ground balls and plays. There’s nobody that’s really a weak link out there.”
Blake Lobell or Hayden could also play shortstop when Vittorio is pitching.
“The good thing is our three top pitchers as of right now, they can all interchange between third, short and pitching, so that should help us,” Blanchard said. “That’s a plus on the 2A level when you don’t have a 25-man bench.”
In the outfield, Will Taylor started every game in centerfield after coming over from basketball last season, while All-District performer Trent Fischer returns in right field. Left field is up for grabs with seniors Bryden Dowers and Blake Arceneaux, juniors Grant Lane and Russell Egnew and freshman Jade Morris looking to fill that spot.
“They’re going to be solid,” Blanchard said. “Even with left field being a question mark, one of those guys that are going to play left field, they’ve played there before. It’s not like it’s a brand-new position they’re trying to learn. Once again, we should be able to make the routine plays.”
The biggest focus for Springfield may be improving offensively after the team hit .223 last season with 180 strikeouts, averaging about six strikeouts a game.
“I think we’re going to do better than last year, because we can’t do much worse,” Blanchard said. “What I’m going to try to do this year is incorporate more intrasquads during practice to where they actually see live pitching or somewhat simulated live pitching, not just a guy behind an L-screen – here’s some BP, hit as far as you can kind of thing.
“The other thing is, we’ve got to get better at pitch selection,” Blanchard said. “We had some young guys in the lineup last year, they would just guess sometimes. They were literally just guessing. They knew they were going to swing before the pitch was even coming. Hopefully with a year under some of these guys’ belts, they get a little bit more relaxed. They kind of see the speed of the game now at the varsity level that it’s not overwhelming to them.”
Springfield will play every team in the parish but Walker and also have games against Pearl River and Class 1A state runner-up Kentwood on the schedule. Blanchard said part of the program’s building process is also focused on performing better in District 10-2A play against Class 2A state runner-up Doyle, St. Thomas Aquinas, French Settlement, Northlake Christian and Pope John Paul II.
“We need to compete in district first, which is just another step,” Blanchard said. “We’ve got to compete in district and hopefully one day win it. District’s going to be tough. It’s good teams, good coaches, good players. Hopefully we can compete and play well.”
