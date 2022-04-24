Springfield is Livingston Parish’s high-seeded team going into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s baseball playoffs at No. 2 in Class 2A, but Bulldogs coach Chris Blanchard couldn’t take all the credit for it.
Eight parish teams made the playoffs when the brackets were released Sunday, and Blanchard made sure to thank his fellow parish coaches for their roles in helping the Bulldogs reach their lofty postseason ranking.
“Our goal is to win a state championship,” Blanchard said. “To do that, you’ve got to play tough teams. We’ve got a bunch of really good, tough teams around here, so I tried to schedule them. We played everybody in the parish this year except Walker just (because) our schedules didn’t work out. It’s a testament to them. The only reason we get to go so high is because we happened to beat a few of these teams and they got a lot of wins after we beat them, so it just helped us. The teams we lost to, like Live Oak, they go rattle off 25-26-27 wins, whatever it is that helped jump us up as well. It’s not just us. It’s the teams we play and it’s the coaches around here that do great jobs with their programs. Essentially, it’s a community effort to get us to No. 2. It’s not just everything Springfield did.”
The Bulldogs host No. 31 Pickering at 4:30 p.m. Monday the lone playoff game involving a parish school.
On Tuesday, the schedule ramps up with No. 9 Live Oak hosting No. 24 Covington at 6 p.m., No. 15 Walker hosting No. 18 Comeaux at 5 p.m. and No. 20 Denham Springs traveling to No. 13 Acadiana at 4 p.m. in Class 5A games.
In Class 2A, No. 11 Doyle hosts No. 22 Welsh, and No. 14 French Settlement hosts No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods Charter, both at 6 p.m.
The Class B parish’s Class B schedule begins Wednesday with No. 12 Holden hosting No. 21 Stanley at 4p.m. and No. 18 Maurepas at No. 15 Saline at 5 p.m.
Although the Bulldogs have the No. 2 ranking in Class 2A, Blanchard said it’s not something the team can rest on heading into the playoffs.
“I always tell our guys when we’re through improving, we’re through,” Blanchard said. “We’ve always got to get better. We’re pitching decent. We’re playing decent in the field. We’re not doing either one great, but you don’t have to do that to win baseball games. I tell them (we need) dominant pitching in the strike zone – so just throw a lot of strikes, play good defense, and (get) timely hitting. It seems like all year, we’d do one or one-and-a-half really well. Maybe once or twice we’ve kind of put a complete game together in all three aspects, but other than that, we go to practice every day saying we’ve got to get better on the mound; we’ve got to get back to fundamentals defensively, and we’ve got to put together competitive at-bats. That’s how we start every practice off. That’s the goal of every practice, and hopefully that doesn’t change until we leave Sulphur.”
Blanchard credited his senior class with carrying over leadership skills the group learned from last year’s senior class in helping put the team on the right course this season.
He also said he’s not getting caught up in scouting Pickering.
“The first few rounds, it’s more about what we need to do, because if we don’t play well, we’re not going to win anyway,” Blanchard said. “When we get a little bit further down the road, we’re going to do a little bit more figuring out what their strengths are and see if we can combat them, but right now, it’s just like any other day. Control what we can control. Be the best that we can be and let the chips fall where they may.”
