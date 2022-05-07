SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield baseball program advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history last season.
The Bulldogs added another chapter Saturday.
Springfield put together a six-run fifth inning to pull away for a 13-2 win over Avoyelles Public Charter to win the Class 2A quarterfinal series 2-0 and advance to the semifinals at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Springfield pitcher Jayden Teague said. “We came so close last year, but we finished it this year, and we’ve still got two more games to go, so it’s not over yet.”
The No. 2 Bulldogs will face No. 11 Doyle, which defeated D’Arbonne Woods Charter 7-1 to win their series 2-0, in the semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“It’s excitement, happiness for the boys,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said. “I’m just proud of them. The overall feeling is that, plus the job’s not done, if that makes any sense. Our goal at the end of the year is to play in the state championship game.”
The Bulldogs led 7-2 going into the top of the fifth, playing as the road team in the second game of the series, and got the big inning rolling a Jayden Morris reached on an error at second, and Owen Forbes walked, prompting a pitching change as the Vikings replaced Conner Mayeux with Jonah Chatelain.
A pair of wild pitches allowed Morris to score for an 8-2 lead, and Kyle Ridgedell walked. Ethan Anthony’s grounder to third made the score 9-2.
Will Taylor followed with a single, and Will Sanders reached on an error at third to score two runs for an 11-2 lead.
Blake Lobell, Sladen Lyles and Teague followed with singles, pushing the advantage to 13-2.
Lyles continued his solid series, going 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Bulldogs had 11 hits.
“I’ve been focused on hitting the ball, just putting contact, and it just worked out,” Lyles said.
Avoyelles Charter’s Bennett Coco had a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth, but Teague retired the next three batters to end the game early.
Teague gave up nine hits, two runs, no walks and struck out five in five innings to get the win.
“Coming out today, my goal was just throw strikes, let my defense work and let them make the plays,” Teague said after throwing 68 pitches with 57 for strikes. “When you’ve got a defense like I do behind me, that’s all you’ve got to do, just go make plays.”
Teague said adding to the lead didn’t hurt, either.
“It helps out a lot when your offense is able to execute like that,” he said. “You just feel more comfortable on the mound, and everything works a lot better like that.”
Taylor led off the game with a walk, stole second and third and scored on Sanders’ fly ball to center for a 1-0 lead.
Lobell singled to center, and Lyles doubled to center before Teague flied out to right field, and Lobell was tagged out at the plate to end the inning.
Teague got two strikeouts in the bottom of the inning, working around a one-out single by Ethan Deshautelle, and the Bulldogs padded the lead in the top of the second as Hodges drew a one-out walk, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error to third for a 2-0 lead. Ridgedell doubled to left field, motored into third when the ball was misplayed in the outfield and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 advantage.
That began a theme for the game for the Bulldogs, who stole 14 bases as a team.
“I wanted to put pressure on them early and just keep putting pressure on them until either they cracked, (or) if they made the plays, it would be hats off to them,” Blanchard said. “Our guys did it exactly the way we draw it up. They did all the little things – they bunted the guys over. We stole. We did all the little things right and just kept putting pressure, and I was proud of them. The boys had fun doing it. I enjoy coaching that way, and they love playing that way, so why not? It’s the end of the season, just let it all go.”
With two out, Taylor doubled to right field, signaling the first pitching change of the game for the Vikings as Conner Mayeux replaced starter Coco.
Taylor stole third, and Sanders was hit by a pitch, then broke toward second and stopped long enough to allow Taylor to score for a 4-0 lead.
“It kind of sets the tone for the game,” Taylor said of moving runners around after going 2-for-3 with three runs and five stolen bases. “What we harp on every day at practice all year is we’re going to be the most aggressive team on the field.
“We work on that pretty heavily, so to come out in the game and execute it perfectly is exactly what we asked for. When our hitters buy in … we’re pretty hard to beat. If we get a runner on first, everybody on this team can steal, even Sladen,” Taylor said with a laugh. “When they get into scoring position, it’s nothing but ‘let it eat’ then, and that’s where everybody’s comfortable.”
Sanders finished with two runs and four RBIs, while Lobell went 2-for-4 with a run, Teague was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Hodges and Ridgedell each scored two runs.
Sanders stole four bases, Morris three and Hodges two.
Mayeux and Jonah Chatelain had consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the second inning, but Mayeux was picked off at second. Chatelain stole second, and Teague got a strikeout before consecutive singles by Jaxson Aymond and BB Ragusa led to a run, cutting the lead to 4-1. Teague got a strikeout to end the inning, leaving a pair on base.
Springfield padded the lead in the top of the third as Teague singled to second, and courtesy runner Isaiah Contreras was balked to second and third and scored on a wild pitch for a 5-1 lead.
“It’s one of those things where when you put pressure on kids, and it’s tough to watch high school kids, because when they start feeling pressure, it kind of exaggerates little things,” Blanchard said. “The stolen bags and then the catcher’s got a lot of pressure because he’s got to do every little, small, little perfect thing right, or we’re going to try to move up. Some of that kind of turns into a wild pitch that maybe in a March 3rd game wouldn’t be a wild pitch.”
The Vikings picked up a run in the bottom of the third as Deshautelle was hit by a pitch, Luke Ponthier hit a one-out single to deep second base. Mayeux bunted into a fielder’s choice, getting the lead runner at third, but an error at third allowed a run to score, cutting the Bulldog lead to 5-2.
Springfield answered in the top of the fourth as Anthony was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and moved to second with one out after an error on a pickoff attempt at first. Sanders followed with a double to left-center field making the score 6-2, and Lyles reached on a two-out error to make the score 7-2.
“I’m just excited,” Lyles said. “The first team in Springfield history to make it to Sulphur, and we’re not going to stop there.”
