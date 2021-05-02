Springfield rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pick up a 5-4 over D’Arbonne Woods Charter to win its Class 2A regional playoff series Saturday at Springfield.
The No. 6 Bulldogs travel to face No. 3 Mangham, which swept Lake Arthur.
Springfield trailed 4-1 in going into the seventh, and got the winning rally going when Russell Egnew reached on a one-out error and Ethan Anthony walked.
Grant Lane singled to right to drive in a run, and Bryce Vittorio followed with a two-run single to center field to tie the game.
Vittorio stole second and scored on Blake Lobell’s grounder to second for the winning run.
Lobell, who gave up four hits, four runs, walked one and struck out 10 in a complete game win, retired the side in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win.
Lobell had a solo home run in the first inning to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
D’Arbonne Woods got a hit batter and two singles to knot the score at 1-1 in the fourth, then scored three runs with two out in the sixth on a hit batter, two singles and an error.
Sladen Lyles went 2-for-3, while Vittorio and Lobell each had two RBIs to lead Springfield.
