The Springfield baseball team is getting the hang of notching dramatic playoff wins.
Jayden Teague’s single to center field scored Sladen Lyles, snapping a 3-3 tie in the top of the 12th inning to help spark the Bulldogs’ 6-3 victory over Mangham in the first game of a Class 2A quarterfinal playoff series on the road Friday.
The teams meet again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with a third game to follow, if needed.
Springfield’s winning rally started after Blake Lobell and Lyles got singles to start the top of the 12th and moved up on an error at first base. Logan Lobell followed with a single to shortstop, but Blake Lobell was out at the plate on the play.
Teague followed with a single to snap the tie, and one out later, courtesy runner Bryan Babb and Teague moved up on a wild pitch. Russell Egnew singled to drive in two runs before being thrown out second to end the inning.
Ethan Anthony, who gave up two hits and struck out two in two innings of relief to get the win, gave up a two-out walk in the bottom of the 12th but got a grounder to short to end the game.
Springfield got two runs in the top of the third after Egnew led off with a single and scored on Bryce Vittorio’s double two outs later. Vittorio later scored on an error.
Mangham grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third, using a hit batter, four hits and an error to fuel the rally.
Springfield got three hits in the top of the sixth, tying the game on a single by Lyles but left the bases loaded.
The Bulldogs also had the bases loaded in the eighth inning.
Teague started for Springfield, giving up five hits, three runs and three walks while striking out three in 8.1 innings as part of a 117-pitch effort. Vittorio gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in 1.2 innings of relief.
Mangham pitchers combined to give up 13 hits, four walks and six runs while striking out 12 in 12 innings.
Blake Lobell had three hits, while Vittorio, Lyles and Egnew each had two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.