Ethan Anthony, Dylan Rhodes and Jayden Teague combined on a four-hitter as Springfield rallied for an 8-5 win over Loranger on Saturday at Bulldog Park.
The Wolves grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the inning as Will Taylor and Teague had consecutive singles to lead off, moved up on a double steal, and Taylor scored on Blake Lobell’s sacrifice fly. Teague later scored on a balk to cut the lead to 3-2.
Loranger got a run in the top of the third, but Slayden Lyles doubled in Lobell, who reached on a dropped third strike. Lyles moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Jayden Morris’ fielder’s choice bunt to tie the score at 4-4.
Kyle Ridgedell singled in Morris to put Springfield ahead 5-4, and Taylor had a two-run double with two out in the fifth to push the advantage to 7-4.
Lobell led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to left field, making the score 8-4.
Loranger scratched for a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Taylor was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Lyles went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Lobell scored two runs to lead Springfield.
Anthony gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and struck out two in five innings to get the win. Rhodes struck out one in an inning of relief, while Teague gave up a hit, a run, a walk and struck out two in an inning.
