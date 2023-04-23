Springfield put together a four-run third and a five-run sixth in a 9-5 win over St. James to win its opening series in the Division III non-select playoffs on Saturday.
No. 16 St. James won the second game earlier Saturday, 5-3 to force the deciding game. Springfield took the series opener, 7-4 on Friday.
No. 17 Springfield travels to face No. 1 Kinder, which had a bye in the first round. The first two games of the series are set for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, with a third game Saturday at noon, if necessary.
SPRINGFIELD 9, ST. JAMES 5
The Bulldogs trailed 1-0 after two innings but scored four in the third as Isaiah Contreras led off with a double, moved to second on Kyle Ridgedell’s bunt and scored on Tripp Sims’ single to tie the game.
Jayden Teague walked, and Joe Ray followed with a single to score Sims, and Teague scored on an error on the play for a 3-1 lead. Thad Whittington’s sacrifice fly scored courtesy runner Will Sanders.
Two walks and a double enabled St. James to cut the lead to 4-2 in the third inning, and the Bulldogs broke the game open in the fifth as Sims and Teague walked. Whittington reached on an error on a sacrifice, allowing Teague to score, and Sims stole home for a 6-2 lead.
Singles by Dawson Roussel and Ethan Lipscomb led to another run, and Cole Pierce scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a fielder’s choice for a 9-2.
St. James cut the led to 9-4 in the bottom of the fifth on two walks, two singles and a groundout and got the game’s final run in the sixth on two walks, a single and a fielder’s choice.
Roussel was 3-for-4, while Sims and Teague each scored two runs.
Ray gave up three hits, two runs, seven walks and struck out two in three innings. Roussel gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and struck out two in 1.1 innings, while Brennan McKinney gave up three hits, a run, two walks and struck out one in 2.2 innings.
ST. JAMES 5, SPRINGFIELD 3
The Wildcats rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring four runs in the fifth to take the lead and tie the series.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Teague led off with a double and scored on Whittington’s single after Ray reached on a fielder’s choice. Ray later scored for a 2-0 lead.
St. James’ Chris Gravois hit a three-run home run to highlight the four-run fifth, and the Wildcats added a run in the sixth on two singles and a fielder’s choice.
Whittington went 3-for-3 with an RBI as Springfield had seven hits and gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and struck out three in a complete game loss.
