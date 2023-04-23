Springfield logo
Courtesy Springfield High Basketball Facebook page

Springfield put together a four-run third and a five-run sixth in a 9-5 win over St. James to win its opening series in the Division III non-select playoffs on Saturday.

No. 16 St. James won the second game earlier Saturday, 5-3 to force the deciding game. Springfield took the series opener, 7-4 on Friday.

