Springfield-St. James Baseball Isaiah Contreras

Springfield's Isaiah Contreras takes a swing against St. James last weekend.

 Photo courtesy of Debra Ridgedell

Springfield baseball coach Chris Blanchard didn’t mind channeling his inner Ric Flair when talking about the Bulldogs’ next playoff challenge.

The Bulldogs won a best-of-three series over St. James to open the Division III non-select playoffs, and as a reward, Springfield, seeded No. No. 17, travels to face No. 1 Kinder in the regional round. A doubleheader is set for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and a third game at noon Saturday, if necessary.

