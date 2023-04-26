Springfield baseball coach Chris Blanchard didn’t mind channeling his inner Ric Flair when talking about the Bulldogs’ next playoff challenge.
The Bulldogs won a best-of-three series over St. James to open the Division III non-select playoffs, and as a reward, Springfield, seeded No. No. 17, travels to face No. 1 Kinder in the regional round. A doubleheader is set for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and a third game at noon Saturday, if necessary.
“To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Blanchard said. “This year, they’re the best in Division III. They’ve always been a good program. They won a state championship a couple years ago, and they’ve got some dudes.”
In the opening round, Jayden Teague and Brennan McKinney combined to give up six hits, with Teague striking out 10 in a 7-4 win in the series opener before St. James won the second game 5-3 as Thad Whittington gave up six hits and struck out three in a complete game loss. Joe Ray, Dawson Roussel and McKinney combined to five up eight hits and 13 walks with five strikeouts as the Bulldogs won the third game 9-5.
“Our guys battled,” Blanchard said. “We didn’t play the cleanest, best baseball game, but this time of year, it’s just survive and advance.”
“Jayden Teague came out and threw a great game on Friday,” Blanchard continued. “We just got a little lazy in the seventh inning, let them score a few to get back in it, but Saturday they came back and they threw some punches. We didn’t play bad. We just couldn’t weather the storm. But then our guys were resilient. They came through on Saturday in the second game, gutsy job by them just battling the whole way and making stuff happen. I’m proud of them.”
Blanchard said the pressure of playing in the playoffs brought things to a new level for his team.
“Up until (last) weekend, we’ve never been in a ‘you lose and you’re done’, situation,” he said. “That’s when you really see some true character of some of these kids. They did a great job of pulling together, battling for each other.”
“I’m proud of the guys, and I’ve learned a lot about them,” Blanchard continued. “Hopefully we can just keep building that team camaraderie …,” Blanchard continued.
Kinder got a bye in the first round, and Blanchard knows his team is facing a solid squad.
“They’ve got five or six really good arms, got five or six really, really good hitters,” he said. “The people that you wouldn’t consider their good players are still really, really good. There’s a reason they’re the No. 1 team in the state.”
At this point, Blanchard said his team doesn’t have anything to lose.
“It’s going to be a fun challenge,” he said. “There’s going to be no reason for us to be scared or nervous. Just go out and throw strikes and play good defense and see what happens.”
“We’re not supposed to win the game,” Blanchard continued. “We’re going to be the underdog. We’re going to be the underdog from here on out. If we beat Kinder, lose to Kinder or move on, from here on out, we’re going to be the underdog. It’s going to be kind of fun to take on that role. Last year, we were the No. 2 seed, and our guys earned it. Last year, I felt like the target was on our back. This year, we get to go give them everything we can give them and hopefully come out with a victory. There’s no reason to play scared or nervous. It’s just going to be a fun time to play baseball.”
