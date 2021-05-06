Springfield baseball coach Chris Blanchard admits what the Bulldogs have accomplished so far this season hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but it’s not a bad thing.
The No. 6-seeded Bulldogs are in the Class 2A quarterfinals for the first time in school history, but there’s more work to do.
“Not really,” Blanchard said. “Not yet, just because our goal at the beginning of the season, I told them, is not to get to the third round. It’s a privilege and an honor to get to the third round, but our goal is to get to Sulphur, and once you get to Sulphur, our goal is to win it in Sulphur. The kids have bought in, and that’s their mindset, so they were excited when we won and we came back the way we did (in the regional series), but it’s not their end goal. I don’t think it’s sunk in quite yet of what they’ve accomplished school-wise.”
Springfield travels to face No. 3 Mangham in a three-game series beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m. The second game is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with a third game to follow, if necessary.
The Bulldogs are coming off a regional playoff series sweep of D’Arbonne Woods Charter in which they trailed 4-1 but put together a four-run seventh inning to score a 5-4 win in the second game to take the series.
“It helps because I told our guys going into the top of the seventh …’We might not win but set the tone for the next game. Have some fun, play with some energy and get back doing what we were doing that we didn’t do for the first six innings of the game,” Blanchard said. “I said ’just get back to doing what we do’, and the kids did, and they were having fun. They were excited. They finally did it. It helps because at this point, everybody’s good. You’re not making it to the second round, quarterfinals if you’re not a good team. It kind of gives them a belief that we can come back. The game is never over until it’s over. It kind of just gave us a little boost that way.
“I also explained to them one bad inning can send you home,” Blanchard said. “We had one bad inning in the bottom of the sixth (giving up three runs to snap a 1-1 tie), and then they had their bad inning. We just happened to score one more run than they did in the bad inning. It kind of proves the point to our guys that you can have a bad inning, but the other teams can also have a bad inning as well, so don’t ever give up. Don’t ever get down on yourself. Just keep playing, do what we do, and then things will work out.”
Blanchard said Jayden Teague will start Friday’s opener, with Blake Lobell starting Saturday’s first game and Bryce Vittorio in the second game Saturday.
“I’m confident in all of them, and I know they can get the job done,” Blanchard said. “They’re going to hopefully dominate the strike zone. Blake’s more of a strikeout guy than the other two, but the other two pitch really well. You’re not going to get many strikeouts now because everybody can play. It’s a matter of who can throw the most strikes, make the most quality pitches and get outs when we need it.”
Mangham defeated Jonesboro-Hodge 13-0 in the first round before taking two games from No. 19 Lake Arthur, 10-0 and 18-3 in the regional series.
“Mangham’s really good,” Blanchard said. “They’re the three seed. They’re really well coached. They swing it. They’ve got a couple of pretty good arms on the mound.
The trip to Mangham is just over three hours, but Blanchard said the Bulldogs have planned for that as well.
It’s going to be tough for us, but we’ve done stuff in the past to where we’re setting up for trips like this. We’ve practiced it this year, but we’ve never put it into a real-life situation. We have everything structured. We’ve got an itinerary. We’ve got everything down. We’ve talked about it for a few days now, so the kids know what to expect when we go up there. They know it’s a business trip, and hopefully Saturday on the way back, it’s a fun trip, not a sad trip.”
