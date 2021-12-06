SPRINGFIELD -- Springfield baseball players Will Taylor, Sladen Lyles and Blake Lobell have signed to play college baseball, and that’s not a surprise to Bulldogs’ coach Chris Blanchard.
“To get those three guys signed, I’m at a loss for words,” he said after watching Taylor sign with Baton Rouge Community College, Lyles with Louisiana Christian University and Lobell with LSU Eunice during a ceremony Friday at Springfield High. “Yes, it’s great that they’re at Springfield, but no matter where they’d have gone, they would have signed to play college baseball. Those guys work hard when nobody else is watching. They’re doing all their stuff on their own. It’s more because they put in the hard work is why they signed, not because of anything specific Springfield did. Those guys were going to be college players from the get-go because that’s who they are.”
For Taylor, signing is part of making a dream become reality.
“Whenever I started playing, it really didn’t cross my mind until I was about 14, 15, coming into high school,” Taylor said. “It’s like, ‘All right, I should probably start … trying to go to camps and trying to get somewhere. This is what I’d like to go to college to do.’ Just the chance to be able to do it is crazy.”
Taylor’s journey to BRCC began when he started going to camps there, and he said it helps the Bears’ roster features seven players from Livingston Parish.
“It makes me a lot more comfortable going into a program where I know people,” Taylor said. “I’ve played with some of them, played against a lot of them. I’m not meeting all new people. It’s familiar faces. It makes it easier.”
Taylor is also looking forward to playing for BRCC coach Thomas Simoneaux.
“He’s getting some really good talent,” Taylor said. “I played him against him this fall, and they’re playing really well. They play the right way, and they play the way I enjoy to play. First of all, they swing it, and they swing really well. Once they swing it and they get on base, He loves to steal, and I love to steal. I want to go into a program where I have free reign to take the next bag, and he’s definitely going to give me that chance.”
It’s Taylor’s knowledge of the game Blanchard said will benefit him at the next level.
“He’ll probably be an outfielder next level, because the guy can really swing it from the left side,” Blanchard said. “He runs really well. He knows the game of baseball. He would make a tremendous coach whenever he finishes playing. He knows the game inside and out, that’s why he’s our shortstop. He’s probably one of the more athletic kids on the team. We wouldn’t have made it nearly as far last year without him. He’s been a consistent dude for us for, this will be his fourth year. Freshman year, he was hitting in the three hole. Last couple of years, he’s at the top of the order just making stuff go. He’s a great baseball player, and he’ll play as long as he wants. He’s really talented, got all the tools he needs. I’m excited for him and happy for him.”
For Lyles, playing baseball at LCU, formerly Louisiana College in Pineville, is part of a progression with his game.
“I’ve been pushed to try to be as good as I can be, and I feel like I’m just on that that path to be as good as I can be,” Lyles said.
After attending a prospect camp last year, Lyles got on LCU’s radar. He said the coaching staff reached out to him and stayed in touch.
“They just feel like they needed a power left-handed hitter, and that’s where I fill because they didn’t really have any this year,” Lyles said.
Lyles said a number of things drew him to the Louisiana Christian program.
“I feel like they do a good job with all their players. They have a good offseason program, and I really like the short right field wall,” he said with a smile. “That’s where it’s at. They’re very centered around the team element, and I feel like that’s a good thing.”
Lyles played primarily at first base for the Bulldogs, but he said he’ll play ‘wherever I can play’ at the next level.
“It doesn’t matter to me as long as I can play,” he said.
Blanchard said versatility will help Lyles.
“He’s just one of those dudes, that when he gets a hold of it, it goes for a pretty good bit,” Blanchard said of Lyles. “He has multiple options defensively. He’s getting better every year defensively at first base for us. He ran a six.8 at the Southeastern showcase a couple of weeks ago. He can be that guy for Louisiana College. If they need a first baseman, he can play first. If they need a right fielder, he can go out there and track some balls down. He also is a catcher. This year, he’s probably going to be our backup catcher or one of our guys that we’re going to have to rotate in catching. He can do a little bit of everything, and that’s going to transition well for him as well.”
Lyles said he’s glad to have the recruiting process behind him.
“I feel like there’s not as much pressure any more in trying to go to a school or something,” he said. “I feel like all that’s gone. We’re trying to go to state. We’re winning state this year. That’s always the goas, always go to state.”
Lobell committed to LSU Eunice over the summer and put pen to paper Friday.
“It’s something you always want to do as a kid is sign with a college to say that you’re going to college to play ball,” Lobell said. “It’s a great feeling.”
He went to a camp at LSU Eunice roughly a year and a half ago and later went on a tour of campus.
“They came and watched me pitch at a game over the summer, and then they offered me after that,” Lobell said, noting he stays in contact with the school’s coaches.
“Their track record,” he said of why he chose LSUE. “They have a great organization over there. In the past 17 years, they’ve won seven national championships. It’s their record and what they’ve put forward for people to see. Like, ‘Hey, this is who we are, and we’re a good program.’ It made me think it was the best choice.”
Lobell has primarily pitched and played third for the Bulldogs and said he may attempt to do the same in Eunice.
“I think during fall, I’m going to try to two way, but it may end up coming down to I play infield or I pitch, or I play both,” he said. “It all depends on what they tell me.”
“They like how I can spin the ball well,” he said. “I have a pretty high spin rate for a high school pitcher, so they like how well I can throw and use my speed to my advantage and then break off that curveball. I think they’re looking to improve my spin rates and get them even higher.”
Blanchard expects Lobell to make an impact with the Bengals.
“He’s pitching really, really above average stuff, and he’s smart,” Blanchard said. “He knows the game as well. He understands why we’re throwing pitches in certain counts. He understands where to locate them and all that stuff. He’s got really good skills. He’s got above average high school arm talent. When he gets to LSUE, he’s going to have to work hard and get in the weight room and do all the stuff that they’re doing. That’s why they’re national champions year after year is partially because of their offseason stuff. When he gets there, he’s only going to get even better.”
That’s exactly what Lobell plans on doing.
“I’m looking to just get in there and work hard and try to earn my spot, get my innings,” Lobell said.
