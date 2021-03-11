HAMMOND -- It wasn’t anything flashy, but Springfield’s Jayden Teague no-hit Fontainebleau.
As a bonus, the Bulldogs backed him with 14 hits in a 14-0 win over FHS to open the Hammond Tournament on Thursday.
“Jayden was extremely efficient,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said after his team moved to 8-2. “He dominated the strike zone. He got quick outs, and they never really squared anything up. He had a really good day. We were able to make plays behind him. It was one of those good days for Jayden. Congrats to him.”
Springfield broke through with six runs in the top of the second inning, collecting six hits.
Sladen Lyles’ double scored Teague to get the scoring started, and Grant Lane’s single up the middle stretched the lead to 3-0 after Russell Egnew’s bunt single loaded the bases.
“We just try to put pressure as much as we can and try to steal bags when we can and put pressure on them,” Blanchard said. “I told them one through nine, you’ve got to be able to bunt, and today we got a couple of singles on bunts that we were just trying to move them over, and we executed. You couldn’t have rolled a bunt better. The sac bunt looked like a drag bunt. That’s tough as a defense when you place a bunt so perfectly. Our guys did it today, and I’m proud of them. They’ve been working, and it’s been paying off …”
Will Taylor and Logan Lobell knocked in runs to push the advantage to 5-0, and Blake Lobell’s grounder to short accounted for the final run of the inning.
Teague was in control, striking out five, walking one and hitting two batters. He retired Fontainebleau in order in second, fourth and fifth innings.
“All my pitches were working for me today,” Teague said. “The fastball was pretty good, the curveball, the slider. It took me a while to find it, but once I did, I was hitting my spots.
“About the third or fourth inning, I was like, ‘man, I’m throwing a no-hitter. I need to keep it up, and my defense kept working.”
Springfield padded the lead in the fourth on Blake Lobell’s two-run single up the middle for an 8-0 lead.
“We’ve been working hard on back through the middle, back through the middle, back through the middle and just staying with the approach of everybody just hit a single,” Blanchard said. “If everybody hits a single and does their job, we’ll be fine. I think they executed well today just hitting singles, and it helped us.”
Springfield put the game away with a six-run fifth as Lyles led off with a single and Bryce Vittorio was hit by a pitch. Egnew had a bunt single, and a run scored on a throwing error at first for a 9-0 lead.
“Just having confidence knowing you’re up means a lot as a pitcher,” Teague said of getting the run support from his offense. “You don’t feel as nervous about having to throw strikes and come back from a deficit or whatever, so it helps out a lot.”
Vittorio scored when the ball got away from Fontainebleau catcher Sam Eppinette, making the score 10-0.
“It was just a great read by Bryce,” Blanchard said of the play. “It was a dirt ball read, and the catcher did a great job blocking it. It was a tough pitch and it hit off his face mask and kind of went a few feet in front of the dirt and Bryce just had a great read and read it early.”
“He got a great read and a great jump, and that’s why he was able to score,” Blanchard continued.
Logan Lobell’s double to right-center field pushed the advantage to 11-0 before an error, a single by Jaden Morris and triple by Blake Lobell led to three runs to cap the scoring.
Blake Lobell, Logan Lobell, Morris, Lyles, Egnew and Grant Lane each had two hits for Springfield. Will Taylor scored three runs, and Blake Lobell had four RBIs.
