Springfield’s Jayden Teague threw his fourth no-hitter of the season in Springfield’s 10-0 win over Northlake Christian on Wednesday Springfield.
The Bulldogs backed Teague, who threw 45 of his 63 pitches for strikes, with seven hits and a pair of three-run innings.
Springfield got single runs in the first three innings and broke the game open with three in the fourth on three errors and two walks.
The Bulldogs got three more in the fifth after Teague reached on an error, stole second and scored on Jayden Morris’ single to get the inning going. With two out, Will Taylor singled in a run, and Bryce Vittorio reached on an error, forcing in another run for a 9-0 lead.
Blake Lobell singled to lead off the sixth, advanced to third on a dropped third strike and scored on an error to end the game.
Taylor, Morris and Blake Lobell each had two hits to lead the Bulldogs.
