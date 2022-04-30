St. Amant pitchers Dallis Moran and Jacob Mayers combined on a three-hitter as the Gators got all of their runs in the fourth inning of a 3-1 win over Live Oak in the opening game of a Class 5A regional playoff series Friday at St. Amant.
The second game of the series is at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Amant, with the third game at 1:30 p.m., if necessary.
The Gators’ Layne Swanson had a double to knock in the game’s first run, and after an intentional walk and another walk, an error scored another run. A two-out walk made the score 3-0.
Reid Broussard hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth for Live Oak’s lone run of the game.
Jeffrey Swearingen and Renton Childers had the other hits for Live Oak.
Cam Christ gave up five hits, three runs and walked six in 3.1 innings. Childers walked one and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief, while Braxton Demopoulis gave up two hits, a walk and struck out one in two innings of relief.
