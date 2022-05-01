St. Amant’s Dallis Moran gave up four hits and struck out eight, helping the Gators to a 5-2 win over Live Oak to sweep a Class 5A regional playoff series Saturday.
The Gators got three runs in the second inning, with a walk, a single and an error leading to a 1-0 lead. A one-out balk pushed across another run, and a grounder to first made the score 3-0.
Live Oak’s Cam Christ walked to lead off the third inning but was caught stealing at second, and Jeffrey Swearingen grounded out to the pitcher. Cooper Smith followed with a double, and courtesy runner Mike Stephens stole third and scored on an error, cutting the lead to 3-1.
With two out in the fourth, Christ and Swearingen were hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats, and Smith singled to score Christ, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Layne Swanson had a two-out, two-run single for the final margin in the sixth after an error, a single and a hit batter.
Live Oak had two runners on in the seventh but was unable to score.
Tanner Roberts struck out seven while giving up six hits, five runs and walking two in six innings. Colin McDonald gave up a hit and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Smith went 2-for-3 to lead the Eagles.
