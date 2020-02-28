Albany grabbed an early lead but gave up a pair of two-run innings to St. Charles Catholic in a 4-2 loss to the Comets on the road Thursday.
The Hornets (1-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Brock Bennett doubled with two outs and scored on Brock Bankston's single.
St. Charles scratched for a pair of runs in the second inning on two singles and an error and added two more in the fourth on a walk, a hit batter and two singles.
Albany scored the game's final run in the sixth when DJ Brumfield and Bennett singled to lead off the inning, and Brumfield later scored when Bankston grounded into a double play.
Bennett was 3-for-3 with a run, while Bankston went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Reid Rayborn gave up seven hits, four runs, a walk and struck out two in four innings to take the loss. Ethan Nelson struck out two without giving up a hit or a walk in two innings of relief.
