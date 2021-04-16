Justin Domiano's two-run single with two out in the bottom of the third helped lift St. Thomas Aquinas to a 3-2 win over Springfield in District 10-2A action at Live Oak on Friday.
Springfield's Jayden Teague hurled a four-hitter, giving up three runs and walking two with three strikeouts in six innings.
STA’s Logan Pierre gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in 6.1 innings to get the win, while Dane Watts gave up one hit in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
With the score tied at 1-1, the Falcons pulled ahead in the bottom of the third as Casey Artigues led off with a single and Jordan Trapani drew a two-out walk. Pierre was hit by a pitch before Domiano drove in two runs on a single to right for a 3-1 lead.
The Bulldogs picked up a run in the seventh when Will Taylor singled with one out, and Logan Lobell tripled for the final margin.
Blake Lobell followed with a single but was thrown out advancing to second, and Watts got a strikeout to end the game.
Pierre’s single scored Artigues in the first inning, and singles by Blake Lobell and Teague helped the Bulldogs tie the game at 1-1 in the third.
Taylor went 2-for-4 with a run for the Bulldogs, while Blake Lobell was 3-for-4. Casey Artigues was 2-for-3 with two runs to lead STA.
Springfield left eight runners on base, while STA stranded six.
