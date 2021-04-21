SPRINGFIELD – A five-run fifth inning helped St. Thomas Aquinas pull away from Springfield in Tuesday’s District 10-2A contest at Springfield, but the Bulldogs could have done without the first inning, too.
“That’s the ball game,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said after his team dropped a 9-5 decision to the Falcons, surrendering three runs in the first without giving up a hit. “They put the big inning together. We gave them a lot early, and if we don’t give them that, it could be a different game at the end. Good teams don’t make those mistakes. We’ve got to get back to playing mistake-free baseball.”
The Falcons got the scoring started when Dane Watts reached on a one-out error at first base, and Jaden Collura walked. Watts scored on a dropped fly ball in left field, and Layton Pittman’s grounder to shortstop drove in another run. Courtesy runner Brayden Thompson scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Springfield scratched for a run in the bottom of the inning when Blake Lobell reached on a two-out error in center field, and Sladen Lyles was hit by a pitch. Logan Lobell followed with a single past shortstop to make the score 3-1, but Lyles was thrown out at third to end the inning.
The Bulldogs tied the game in the bottom of the second as Jayden Teague walked, Jayden Morris singled up the middle, and Russell Egnew dropped a sacrifice bunt to third, setting up Grant Lane’s two-run single up the middle to make the score 3-3.
Will Taylor walked, but Watts got two straight ground balls to get out of the inning.
The Bulldogs took a 4-3 lead in the third when Lyles and Logan Lobell got consecutive doubles to lead off the bottom of the third.
“I went through some swing changes toward the beginning of district, and nothing was really coming around at the beginning, but now I’m really starting to see the ball well,” Logan Lobell said after going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. “It’s looking like a watermelon up there, and whenever they throw a fastball, I’m not missing it.”
Watts came back to get three straight outs to get out of the inning, and the Falcons tied the game at 4-4 on Jordan Trapani’s solo home run to left field to lead off the fourth.
Taylor drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the fourth but was doubled up at first base to end the inning on Bryce Vittorio’s fly ball to right field.
That set the stage for the Falcons’ big fifth inning as Hunter Michel walked and Drew Milton reached on an error in right field. After Casey Artigues’ sacrifice bunt, Watts hit a three-run home run to right field, making the score 7-4.
Collura, Trapani and Pittman followed with three straight singles, pushing the lead to 9-4 before the Bulldogs got a pair of outs to get out of the inning.
“Hitting is contagious, and they were contagious that inning,” Blanchard said of the Falcons, who had one hit coming into the inning.
Teague and Morris drew consecutive walks to lead off the sixth, but Watts got three straight outs, including a pair of strikeouts, to strand runners at second and third.
Springfield reliever Ethan Anthony gave up a leadoff single to Collura in the seventh and walked Pittman with one out, but courtesy runner Braeden Bovie was caught in a rundown between second and third, and Pittman was thrown out at the plate on Logan Pierre’s double to end the inning.
The Bulldogs got a run in the bottom of the seventh when Blake Lobell was hit by a pitch with one out and Lyles reached on an error at second. One out later, Teague singled for the final margin.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Blanchard said after the Bulldogs stranded eight runners. “If we don’t do that, then we can be a little bit more aggressive offensively and hopefully not strand those runners, but when you’re down by five, you’ve got to hit. They’ve got good pitchers, and it’s hard to string together a bunch of timely hits. We hurt ourselves early.”
Blake Lobell gave up five hits, three walks and struck out six in six innings for the loss, while Anthony gave up two hits and a walk in an inning of relief.
“Ethan came in and did a good job,” Blanchard said. “Blake gave us what he could. He battled. He didn’t have his best stuff, but he battled. It’s going to make us better at the end. That’s a really good hitting team. If we don’t hurt ourselves early with mistakes we shouldn’t make, there’s a good chance he’s pitching into the seventh.”
Watts gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and struck out three in six innings for the win, while Austin Davis one hit, one run and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Collura was 2-for-3 with two runs, Trapani was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, and Watts finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs to lead STA.
