DENHAM SPRINGS – The summer baseball season gets underway this afternoon with the 2019 Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament taking place at four different sites.
A total of 16 teams are taking part in the varsity portion of the tournament, 16 in junior varsity and nine in the freshman division.
There will three championship games scheduled Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at North Park for all three divisions.
Each team will play three preliminary round games before moving into semifinal action Sunday at 1:00 and 3:15 p.m. at North Park.
Denham Springs opens play at 5:15 p.m. today at North Park against Lafayette High followed by a junior varsity matchup at 7:30 between Denham Springs and Walker.
Denham Springs will play twice Friday, facing Byrd at 5:15 after meeting Walker’s Gold team.
Walker will field two varsity teams – Green and Gold – with its Green team hosting Catholic High Orange at 5:15 today with the Gold team scheduled to open the tournament at 3:00 p.m. Friday against Denham Springs at North Park.
Live Oak, which will host games at Live Oak Ball Park, opens play at 5:15 p.m. today against The Dunham School. They return to action Friday at 5:15 p.m. against Catholic High ‘Black’ at CHS’ Grizzly Field and face Brother Martin at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Catholic High.
Teams scheduled to participate include Class 5A state champion Barbe (LAK Warriors), Lafayette, Brother Martin, Byrd, Catholic High, Hahnville, East Ascension, Dunham, St. Amant and Teurlings Catholic.
2019 Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament
Thursday
At North Park
Varsity
5:15 p.m. | Lafayette vs. Denham Springs
7:30 p.m. | Denham Springs JV vs. Walker JV
Junior Varsity/Freshman
5:15 p.m. | Elite Yellow Jackets 15U vs. Lafayette JV
7:30 p.m. | Elite Yellow Jackets 15U vs. Catholic JV
At Live Oak Ball Park
5:15 p.m. | Dunham vs. LAK Eagles (Live Oak High) 17U
7:30 p.m. | PBP Grinders 14U vs. LAK Eagles 15U
At Walker High School
5:15 p.m. | Walker Green vs. Catholic Orange
7:30 p.m. | St. Amant vs. Catholic Orange
Friday
At North Park
Varsity
3:00 p.m. | Denham Springs vs. Walker Gold
5:15 p.m. | Denham Springs vs. Byrd
7:30 p.m. | LAK Warriors 17U vs. Hahnville
Junior Varsity/Freshman
5:15 p.m. | Denham Springs JV vs. LA Thunder 14U
7:30 p.m. | DS Gold 9 vs. Elite Rebels 14U
7:30 p.m. | DS Purple 9 vs. Hahnville 9
At Live Oak Ball Park
Junior varsity/Freshman
3:00 p.m. | PBP Grinders vs. Walker 9
5:15 p.m. | LAK Eagles 16U vs. Dunham Maroon JV
7:30 p.m. | LAK Warriors 16U vs. East Ascension JV
At Walker High
Varsity
3:00 p.m. | St. Amant vs. Walker Green
5:15 p.m. | Walker Green vs. Elite Rebels 17U
7:30 p.m. | Walker JV vs. Hahnville JV
At Catholic High’s Grizzly Field
Varsity
5:15 p.m. | LAK Eagles 17U vs. Catholic Black
Saturday
At North Park
Varsity
10 a.m. | Lafayette vs. Walker Gold
2:30 p.m. | Walker Gold vs. Byrd
Junior Varsity/Freshman
4:45 p.m. | Byrd JV vs. Elite Yellow Jackets 15U
7:00 p.m. | DS Purple 9 vs. Dunham 9
Junior Varsity/Freshman
2:30 p.m. | Denham Springs JV vs. Hahnville JV
7:00 p.m. | Walker JV vs. LA Thunder 14U
At Live Oak Ball Park
Junior Varsity/Freshman
7:00 p.m. | LAK Eagles 15U vs. Walker 9
At CHS’ Grizzly Field
Varsity
12:15 p.m. | LAK Eagles 17U vs. Brother Martin
Sunday
At North Park
5:30 p.m. | Varsity championship game
5:30 p.m. | Freshman championship game
5:30 p.m. | Junior Varsity championship game
