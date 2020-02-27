The Doyle baseball team doesn’t have to look very far to find motivation heading into the season.
The final of last season’s Class 2A championship game – Kinder 11, Doyle 4 – is all the Tigers need.
“Last year, we left a bad taste in our mouth, and (it’s) kind of unfinished business a little bit,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “I think the guys know every year in baseball, you compete to win your last game, and when you win the last game, it means that you won a state tournament. We came up short, and we know – me and coach (Darrel) Fraser and other people – you know how hard it is to get there, much less to win one.
“We know how special a year it was,” Beatty said. “I’m hoping the kids realize how special of a year it was last year and it does motivate them to get back to it and kind of take care of business and finish it off and win one, and that’s what we’re working hard to (do). If you don’t talk about it, it’s never going to happen, so yeah, we do talk about it.”
Doyle’s roster features just two seniors, one of whom, Brock Adams, will anchor the team’s pitching staff along with junior Andrew Yuratich, an All-State selection last season who will join the team after basketball season.
“Brock and Andrew, they’re going to be our workhorses, and I look for both of them to get 8-to-10 starts this year and kind of carry us,” Beatty said. “I’m not going to say we’re only as good as those two. That’s not true because I’ve got a lot of faith in the other guys as well, but I do think that if Brock and Andrew get out there and can both win six to 10 games each, they’re doing their part for sure.”
Sophomore Carson Jones and junior Hunter Bankston will be competing for the third starter spot.
“Hunter Bankston saw some time last year on the mound for us in some key situations,” Beatty said. “Carson, on the other hand, he’s going to be kind of coming out fresh, but he had a really good summer. He’s had a really good fall and developed a second pitch. That was his biggest thing, trying to get that fastball over for strike one. He’s got great off-speed stuff, but his big thing was getting his fastball across the plate for strike one, and I think he’s developed that.”
Doyle lost three relievers from last season, and Beatty will look to juniors Kody Mitchell, Logan Turner and Cade Lyons, who was injured last season, to handle the majority of the team’s work out of the bullpen.
“He definitely has the arm to come in and close games because he’s one of our hardest throwers, so that’s a guy we’re going to lean on to come in and kind of close games with,” Beatty said of Lyons.
Doyle shapes up well offensively with junior Tyson Stewart, last season’s All-Parish Offensive MVP after hitting .385 with a team-leading eight home runs to go with 59 RBIs at first base. Braden Keen, an honorable mention All-State choice with Stewart last season, returns at second base, while Cade Watts, Lyons and Yuratich could all play shortstop with the graduation of Mason Davis, who was an All-State selection last season. Adams, Lyons and Watts are in the mix at third base.
“With Tyson and Keen and Cade Watts and Cade Lyons, they’ve played together since they were little, so I think they’re going to have a lot of good chemistry on the infield,” Beatty said of the team’s defense. “I think they’re going to be pretty solid. That shortstop is going to be a little bit of a question mark.
“We may try some guys out there just to see how we gel,” Beatty said. “I do like my middle infielders and my centerfielder and my catcher, I kind of like those guys to be set in stone there, so we don’t have to go from a position to the mound. We want those guys to have that chemistry and that rhythm and that feel for each other. You don’t want those guys coming out late in a game. You might give up some defense just because they’re on the mound, so we try to keep those guys in that one position interchangeable so to speak.”
Landon Wolfe, and Luke LeBourgeois, a transfer from Holden, will be the team’s primary catchers, while Bo Ellzey, Mitchell, Turner, Wolfe, Dru Beatty and Braden Mclin are in the mix in the outfield.
“You’re going to see multiple faces behind the plate and in the outfield,” Beatty said. “It may be several games into our season before we settle on a starting nine, 10 and 11 guys. We’ve got a bunch of kids who can play outfield. It’s all about who can swing it – bottom line.”
Beatty said he’s looking to Fraser to help Doyle continue the offensive success they enjoyed last season.
“Offensively, I think Coach Fraser does a great job,” Beatty said. “I think he’s one of the best I’ve been around as far as teaching the game of hitting – not just one-dimensional hitting. He wants to hit to the whole field. He wants to hit for average. He wants to hit for power. He really gets on those guys getting them in the cages and really works on their mental approach and the drills that he sends them through each year. I think we’re going to keep growing in that area.”
Doyle’ schedule features tournaments at Springfield, the National Guard Invitational in New Orleans, the Red River Classic and the team’s own tournament. The Tigers will also play Newman at Tulane during the season.
“I’m not afraid to play anybody, but I wanted some change,” Beatty said. “Our first three tournaments are totally different than what I’ve had in the past seven years.”
Some of that change stems from the fact Beatty expects the Doyle basketball team, which features five baseball players, to make a run in the playoffs.
“We kind of scheduled our schedule around their playoffs,” Beatty said. “I’m hoping, and I think they will, make a pretty good run, so we kind of looked at basketball playoff schedule when we made our schedule. That really determined what we did early in the season.”
Doyle looks to defend its District 10-2A title in a new-look district featuring French Settlement, Springfield, St. Thomas Aquinas, Northlake Christian and Pope John Paul II. The district dropped its three-game series format from last season, with teams playing two consecutive games – home and away – during league play.
“Each team is going to have two pretty good guys, so I do like that,” Beatty said. “I think it’s going to fun. I don’t think anybody’s going to walk through district this year. I think whoever wins it is going to have a couple losses for sure … maybe three losses would be your champion. Anybody’s capable of beating anybody, really.”
Beatty also knows the challenge for the Tigers won’t start once district play begins given last season’s success.
“I know we’re going to have a big red ‘X’ on the back of our jersey because no one’s going to want to take us lightly,” he said. “They’re going to come out and step up their game I feel like, and we’re really going to see, ‘Hey, was last year a fluke, or do we really have the chance to get back and repeat and have another great season?’”
