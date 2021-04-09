Tyson Stewart and Braden McLin each had a grand slam and five Doyle pitchers combined on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 14-1 road win over Pope John Paul II in District 10-2A action Thursday.
Cade Lyons doubled and scored on Braden Keen’s single in the first inning, and the Jaguars tied the game with a run in the second.
Doyle broke the game open with six runs in the third inning as Lyons had a two-run single, followed by singles from Keen and Abedn Kennedy to set up Stewart’s grand slam to left field for a 7-1 lead.
Lyons had run-scoring single as part of a three-run fourth to make the score 10-1.
Stewart singled to lead off the seventh, Wyatt Morgan walked and Dru Beatty was hit by a pitch, setting the stage for McLin’s grand slam to center.
Karson Jones gave up one run, three walks and struck out four in 3.1 innings as the Doyle starter, while Logan Turner struck out two with a walk in 1.2 innings of relief. Lyons gave up one hit, one walk and struck out three in an inning, while Jackson McCreary gave up a walk and struck out one in a third of an inning and Andrew Yuratich struck out one in two-thirds of an inning.
Stewart was 3-for-3 with five RBIs and a run and Lyons went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs as Doyle collected 12 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.