SPRINGFIELD – Sometimes a team just needs a spark – even while holding a lead.
That’s exactly what Springfield got in its Class 2A playoff opener against Pickering as Will Taylor stole home with two out in the fifth inning to put the Bulldogs ahead 3-1 in a game they eventually won, 3-2 Monday at Bulldog Park.
“Coach Boog (Dugas) has complete control of the offense,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said. “He made that great call. It was a momentum-shifting call. It was the game-winning call essentially, but he did it with the right guy, Will Taylor. I can’t say enough great things about him. He’s a great baseball player. He lives life the right way, so for him to be that guy to do it, I’m proud of Will. I’m proud it was him. I’m happy it was him. If any kid deserved to steal home and for that to be the game-winning run, I’m glad it happened to him. Coach (Thomas) Simoneaux at BRCC is going to love him at BRCC for those aspects, and I’m glad he’s on our side.”
The No. 2 Bulldogs host No. 15 Fisher in a three-game series this weekend. Fisher defeated No. 18 Vinton, 14-6.
The Bulldogs led 2-1 going into the fifth when Taylor reached on an error at first base to lead off the inning. Will Sanders followed with a single past second and stole second.
Red Devils relief pitcher Jayce Donaldson struck out Blake Lobell swinging and got Sladen Lyles to pop out to third base to bring Jayden Teague to the plate.
Teague took a strike, and Sanders broke from third, stealing home while putting the Bulldogs ahead 3-2 before Teague flied out to center field to end the inning.
“I looked at coach, and he was like, ‘If you want it’. Of course, I took it,” Taylor said after going 1-for-3 with two runs. “Of course, I wanted to take home, so he gave JT (Teague) the take, and I did my thing. It’s like insurance. Tonight, later in the game, it loosens everybody up. Our pitchers, in the seventh inning, they only need three outs. They can give up a run if they want. All they’ve got to do is fill it (strike zone) up.”
“Coach Boog made a great call,” Blanchard said. “Will executed it to perfection, and Jayden Teague did a great job of doing what he was supposed to do and take the pitch. It’s just one of those things that we work on. It’s the little things that people wonder why we work on some things more than others, but something like that’s a big momentum swing that Coach Boog called at the exact right time, and Will executed it, and it ended up being the game-winning run, so I’m glad they did it.”
Teague retired Pickering in order in the top of the sixth, and Kyle Ridgedell drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the inning, but the Bulldogs were unable to score.
Blake Lobell relieved Teague in the top of the seventh and gave up a leadoff walk to Buck O’Banion. The Red Devils’ courtesy runner moved to second on a wild pitch, and Lobell struck out Landry Holt before Gage Miller singled up the middle, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Lobell struck out Mason Ashew and Brandon Green to end the game.
Lobell struck out three while giving up a walk and a hit in an inning of relief.
“It was two-fold,” Blanchard said of bringing Lobell on in relief. “One, they haven’t seen Blake’s fastball yet, so it’s a little bit different type of pitches. They all saw Jayden’s stuff the first couple times, so (they) were used to it. We needed him (Lobell) to pitch in a big-game atmosphere. Nothing’s more big than a 3-2 home playoff game, and he came in and he shut the door. That’s good to see for later on if we can make it later on, but we just wanted to put him in that situation.”
Teague set the tone for his night, striking out the side in the first inning. He finished with eight strikeouts while giving up two hits and walking one in six innings.
“He did a phenomenal job,” Blanchard said of Teague. “He did everything that we ask a pitcher to do in a game. He came out hot. He came out ready. He shut them down.”
Said Teague of the fast start: “To come out in a playoff game start, the adrenaline’s pumping, so you’ve automatically got that extra boost of confidence. I was just able to pound the zone and let my defense work.”
The Bulldogs got the game’s first run in the bottom of the first as Taylor led off with a single over second base, and Will Sanders followed with a walk. Lobell grounded into a fielder’s choice at second, then stole second.
Pickering starter Kaleb Hogan struck out Sladen Lyles, but a throwing error by O’Banion on an attempted pickoff play at third allowed Sanders to score for a 1-0 lead.
“We kind of had a slow start at the plate, and I think that finally kind of woke us up a little bit and got us going,” Lobell said noting the teams put in some work pulling the tarp and getting the field ready after a rain delay of more than two hours before the contest got under way.
The Red Devils tied the game in the top of the second when O’Banion led off with a double past third. Holt grounded to second to move the runner over, and Miller’s chopper to third made the score 1-1.
Teague struck out Ashew to end the inning.
“They came out ready to play,” Blanchard said of Pickering. “They play the Rosepines, the Kinders, the DeQuincys, so they’re ready for baseball. They know what baseball looks like. They play in the best district in the state in 2A, so they were ready to play. I thought they were going to be ready to play. I never doubted that they would be ready to play, and they played well. We just happened to make one or two more plays than them. That’s why we won tonight.”
Springfield took the lead in the bottom of the third as Ethan Anthony led off with a single to right field but made the second out of the inning at second when Sanders reached on a fielder’s choice on a fly ball to center field.
Lobell followed with a triple to left field, making the score 2-1.
After Pickering was retired in order in the fourth, Springfield missed a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the inning after Jayden Morris got a one-out single to left and Owen Hodges and Ridgedell walked to load the bases.
Anthony popped out to first base, and Ridgedell was doubled up to end the inning.
“We should have scratched across a few,” Blanchard said of the inning. “We needed a little bit more competitive at-bats. In the three parts of baseball, we have to do the third part a little better in those situations, but it is what it is. Those guys made quality pitches. They got a line-drive double play right here at first base. It’s just baseball. Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t. I’m just thankful that it worked out tonight for us.”
Pickering stranded two in the top of the fifth inning.
Sanders was 1-for-2 with a run, Lobell went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Morris and Anthony each went 1-for-3 as the Bulldogs had five hits.
Hagan gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and struck out three for the Red Devils, while Donaldson gave up a hits, a walk and struck out one in two innings of relief.
“It helps us to just learn from it and learn to never give up,” Teague said of playing in a close game in the first round of the playoffs. “You never know when they’re coming back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.